Jaecoo makes European public debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Jaecoo has made its first European public appearance at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The new premium off-road marque of Chinese manufacturer Chery was officially welcomed by the Duke of Richmond, with the Jaecoo 7 SUV being taken on the iconic 1,900-metre hill climb course courtesy of former 1960s F1 racing driver and 1970 Le Mans winner Richard Attwood.

The Jaecoo stand is being shared with sister brand Omoda, which is showcasing its flagship model the all-electric E5 at the festival. Demonstration vehicles will be in showrooms later this summer.

The Jaecoo 7 and Omoda E5 are also on show at the First Glance paddock, with the E5 on display in the Electric Avenue zone as well.

Designed to appeal to the on- and off-road driver, the Jaecoo 7 is available in front- and four-wheel-drive configurations.

It’s powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and has seven driving modes​. The Jaecoo 7 will also include a PHEV drivetrain, with a target EV-only range of 60 miles.

Meanwhile, the Omoda 5, which has the same engine as the Jaecoo 7, features two 10.25-inch high-resolution screens, multi-colour interior lighting, wireless phone charging plus a full suite of advanced driver-assistance safety systems.

The all-electric Omoda E5 is powered by a 150kW electric motor and a 61kWh battery, offering a claimed WLTP range of 257 miles.

The electric crossover SUV is said to be able to charge at up to 80kW, with a 30-to-80% top-up possible in just 28 minutes.

There are now 70 jointly branded Omoda and Jaecoo dealerships across the UK.

Car dealers are currently taking refundable deposits for the Omoda 5 to ensure customers can claim a priority place when prices are announced, with order books officially opening in the coming months.

First UK deliveries of the Omoda 5 will begin later this month, with the E5 set to follow in early September. The Jaecoo 7 is expected to arrive in late 2024/early 2025.