Jaguar is marking 60 years of the E-type with a limited edition F-Type.

Based on the current F-Type R, the £122,500 Heritage 60 Edition features paint that harks back to its forebear and a host of special touches, with each car being hand-finished by experts at SV Bespoke.

All 60 examples will come in Sherwood Green – a paint shade from the classic E-type and a colour which Jaguar hasn’t offered since the 1960s.

Available in either convertible or coupe bodystyles, the Heritage 60 Edition features gloss black and chrome elements as well as black 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

Inside there are dual-tone leather seats and an aluminium console finisher inspired by the early 1961 3.8-litre E-type.

There’s also a commissioning plaque and 60th-anniversary logos embossed on the headrests, while E-type 60 badging is shared with the limited-edition E-type 60 Collection vehicles showcased by Jaguar Classic earlier in the year.

Mark Turner, commercial director, Jaguar SV Bespoke, said: ‘Celebrating 60 years of the iconic Jaguar E-type is the perfect moment to create our first-ever SV Bespoke limited edition – and the rarest F-Type, with just 60 cars available globally.

‘We’ve worked closely with Jaguar Design to develop a theme for the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition that pays homage to the E-type in a contemporary way.

‘It’s testament to Jaguar’s sports car design lineage that the 1960s Sherwood Green colour looks as though it was designed for today’s F-Type.’

The Heritage 60 Edition retains the same performance as the regular F-Type R, which means a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 186mph.

Each Heritage 60 Edition car will be built at Jaguar’s site in Castle Bromwich before being finished by the SV Bespoke team at the firm’s Special Vehicle Operations site in Warwickshire.