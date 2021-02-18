Britain’s largest car maker, Jaguar Land Rover, has told staff it intends to axe 2,000 jobs worldwide as ploughs on with restructuring its business.

The jobs affected will be ‘salaried roles’, according to Sky News, and won’t be factory workers.

The firm told employees yesterday (Feb 17) of its intention to slash jobs as part of wider plans to cut costs and create a more ‘agile’ business.

On Monday, Jaguar Land Rover announced radical plans for Jaguar to become an all-electric brand from 2025 and for Land Rover to launch six new electric models in the next five years.

UK plants will remain open, although car production will cease at JLR’s Castle Bromwich facility, with rumours it could be turned over to produce electric car batteries.

In a statement seen by Sky News, JLR said: ‘This week’s announcement outlines our future strategy not only including plans for our brands and vehicles, but also how we will reimagine our entire business.

‘This will be a journey of permanent adaptation, but as we start to become an agile organisation, it’s imperative that we make every possible efficiency right from the start, including finding the right baseline cost for our workforce.

‘With a renewed imperative to prioritise value creation through quality and profit-over-volume approach, we will create a flatter structure designed to empower employees to create and deliver at speed and with a clear purpose.’