Jaguar Land Rover UK boss Rawdon Glover moves to head up Jaguar

Jaguar Land Rover’s UK managing director Rawdon Glover has been moved to head up the Jaguar brand.

The car manufacturer confirmed Glover has been appointed brand managing director for Jaguar as it moves to an ‘all-electric future’.

Patrick McGillycuddy is now standing in as interim Jaguar Land Rover UK managing director, a spokesperson confirmed to Car Dealer.

Glover has been in charge of JLR in the UK since June 2018 and with the company for nearly a decade.

McGillycuddy was previously sales director for JLR in the UK and joined the manufacturer in June 2021 from Volkswagen.

A spokesperson said: ‘Jaguar will be reimagined as an all-electric, luxury brand by 2025. It will be a copy of nothing.

‘As the business now prepares to launch the reimagined Jaguar brand to clients around the world, we have appointed Rawdon Glover as brand managing director, Jaguar. Rawdon is currently managing director of Jaguar Land Rover UK.’

Car Dealer exclusively revealed earlier this week that Jaguar is set to drastically cut the number of dealerships it operates in the UK.

Sources told Car Dealer that the brand could cut its network down from more than 80 to less than 20 in just two years.

At an investor meeting for its car dealers recently, the car maker told its partners it would be drastically reducing its numbers across the country.

Dealers at the event signed non-disclosure agreements about the plans – but they were leaked to Car Dealer.

The news has concerned the brand’s car dealer partners who now face booking multi-million pound impairment charges for the dealerships they invested huge sums in to build.

UHY Hacker Young’s David Kendrick said he believes the manufacturer should compensate dealers for the losses. The manufacturer declined to comment on whether it was considering to do so.