Jaguar to end production of XE, XF and F-Type models at Castle Bromwich plant

Jaguar has confirmed a major shake-up to its vehicle production after confirming three major models will no longer be built at its Castle Bromwich site.

Bosses have announced that the West Midlands plant will cease production of the XE, XF and F-Type from June, as the brand looks to transition to new, mostly electrified models.

Insiders say the trio will not be taken off sale and will remain available to order direct from Jaguar, via the its website.

However, it is believed the cars will be made to a set standard with the option being removed for customers to spec their own configurations.

The move means that, from this summer, Jaguar’s line-up will become SUV-only with the F-Pace, E-Pace and I-Pace remaining as the three cars left in the firm’s range.

In a statement, a JLR spokesperson said: ‘As JLR transitions to its electric future, current Jaguar production at our Castle Bromwich site will come to an end in June 2024.

‘Our UK production facilities are being reconfigured to produce JLR’s next-generation electric models, this includes the stampings operation at Castle Bromwich which will be expanded to manufacture body panels for all our brands.

‘Jaguar will begin an exciting new era as a pure-electric modern luxury brand with production commencing at our Solihull facility from 2025.”

The F-Pace remains in production at JLR’s Solihull site, while the electric I-Pace is built in Graz, Austria, by Magna Steyr. The smaller E-Pace, meanwhile, is built alongside the I-Pace in Austria, as well as at a second site in China.

The Castle Bromwich factory was originally the production site for both Spitfire and Lancaster planes during the Second World War, before falling under British Leyland ownership.

It was after this that Jaguar took the reigns, reinvigorating the facility and building a range of cars there including the S-Type and XJ.