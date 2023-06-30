Jaguar worst car maker to represent in UK – and Land Rover not much better

Jaguar is the worst car manufacturer to represent in the UK, according to a survey of car dealers.

The British brand finished bottom for the second year in a row in the Car Dealer Power 2023 survey, which asks dealers which are the best and worst manufacturers to represent.

Dealers are asked to rank their manufacturers in 13 categories and these are used to create a score out of 100.

Jaguar scored a woeful 48.4 per cent in the survey, with its dealers giving it dreadful scores for its forward planning, brand requirements and return on investment.

By comparison, the winner Toyota scored 91.5 per cent in the survey.

The results are discussed in detail in our special awards video at the top of this story. It will start at the car manufacturer section.

Jaguar’s sister firm Land Rover dropped a worrying 11 places in the survey and finished third from bottom in 21st place.

Both brands are facing a period of change, with the manufacturer recently announcing a switch to fixed price agency sales at the end of next year.

The manufacturer has also announced it will cut the number of dealers it has in the UK as part of its move towards a ‘House of Brands’ concept.

Earlier this year, Car Dealer reported news that Jaguar was aiming to cut the number of dealers it has to just 20 in the UK. The firm did not deny the claims made by its partners.

This upheaval has been coupled with a change in focus for Jaguar. It has moved from a volume brand to an electric-only manufacturer and will not launch any new models until 2025.

The car maker has said its first EV will cost £100k.

It’s clear from our survey that this news has not gone down well with its dealers. The worrying fall for Land Rover and a bottom place again for Jaguar will be a concern.

Second from bottom in the Car Dealer Power 2023 results in 22nd place was Citroen with a lowly score of just 53.6 per cent.

It scored dismally for manufacturer requirements and new car supply, with bonuses and return on investment also a concern.

Its only redemption came from its used car score, but this still wasn’t much to write home about.

Other manufacturers suffered big drops down this year’s survey. The worst of all was Hyundai, which fell from second place in the survey last year to 17th with a score of 69.1 per cent.

Dealers gave it a kicking in the used cars, manufacturer requirements, new car supply and manufacturer accessibility categories.

And dropping 12 places from fourth to 16th was Renault with a score of 69.4 per cent.

Find out where your car manufacturer placed in this year’s Car Dealer Power survey here.