Jan 22: Lenders get boost; Company collapses down; Alpine A290 prices revealed

Lloyds and Close Brothers shares surge after Reeves steps in on car finance case

Motor finance giants Lloyds and Close Brothers’ share prices rocketed on Tuesday after Chancellor Rachel Reeves sought to intervene in a court hearing over the potential mis-selling of car loans.

The Supreme Court will hear a case in April where it will decide whether to uphold a landmark ruling on hidden motor finance commission arrangements, made in October.

Such a decision could eventually lead to car finance firms paying out as much as £30bn in combined compensation to consumers but the Treasury submitted an application to the Supreme Court this week, arguing it should be able to give evidence in the upcoming case.

Fall in company collapses last year but experts warn of ongoing ‘headwinds’

Company collapses in England and Wales fell last year, according to new official figures, but compulsory liquidations soared to a 10-year high and experts warned of more uncertainty for firms in the coming months.

Some 23,872 companies went out of business in 2024, the Insolvency Service said, down 5% on the previous year.

Despite the drop year on year, the number of insolvencies was far higher than most of the last decade, and remains at levels last seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

Alpine’s new A290 will be priced from £33,500

Alpine has revealed prices and specifications for its first electric vehicle, the A290.

Prices kick off at £33,500 for the entry-level GT model which features a host of standard equipment such as a 10-inch navigation touchscreen, heated front seats, 19-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights.

Other trim levels in the range consist of GT Premium at £36,000, GT Performance for no extra cost, GTS at £37,500 and the flagship GTS Premiere Edition at £38,500 which boasts blue brake calipers, black wheels, sports tyres and the more powerful electric motor setup.

Tuesday’s Car Dealer headlines

Audi topped used car dealer profits in Q4 2024, averaging £3,000 per car, ahead of Lexus and Mazda. The 2019 Porsche 911 led individual model margins at £4,992, while Carwow highlighted strong demand across diverse brands and vehicle types.

Car dealers are increasingly turning to motorhome sales as shrinking car margins drive change. Motorhomes offer higher profits, with some yielding £10,000 margins, according to CMS Auctions’ Shane Malpass. Dealers prioritise ‘home’ features over mechanicals, attracting steady industry shifts.

Baylis Group has launched its first Suzuki dealership in Staverton, Gloucestershire, creating 15 jobs. The site joins MG and Vauxhall in Baylis’s portfolio. Suzuki GB praised the group for expanding access to their award-winning vehicle range.

The markets

The FTSE 100 rose again on Tuesday while US stocks surged, following the inauguration of Donald Trump as president.

London’s blue-chip index gained 27.75 points to finish the day at 8,548.29, up 0.3% on the day before.

In Europe, Germany’s index closed up by a quarter of a per cent, while the Cac 40 in Paris rose 0.5%.

