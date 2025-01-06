Jan 6: Aldi is cheapest of ’24; Hospital backlog to be cut; Dodge Charger for Europe

2024 sees biggest exodus from London stock market since global financial crisis

Last year was one of the quietest on record for the London Stock Exchange, which saw the largest outflow of companies since the global financial crisis, stark new analysis shows.

Takeaway giant Just Eat, Paddy Power owner Flutter, travel group Tui, and equipment rental firm Ashtead were among those to announce plans to ditch their main UK listing.

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) saw 88 companies delist or transfer their primary listing from the main market – the most since 2009, according to data from auditing giant EY. A number of these firms said declining liquidity and lower valuations were key reasons for moving away from London, particularly to the US which offers more capital and trading activity, EY said.

Aldi beats rival Lidl as cheapest supermarket of 2024

Aldi has beaten its supermarket rival Lidl as the UK’s cheapest supermarket of 2024, according to consumer website Which?.

Using an independent price comparison website, the research tracked thousands of grocery prices across eight of the UK’s biggest supermarkets – Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Waitrose – to find out how much each shop was charging for everyday items throughout the year.

The results published on Sunday showed Aldi remained the cheapest supermarket in all 12 months of the year for a smaller shopping list of 56 groceries – including staples such as milk, butter, and bread. Shoppers saved an average of £393 over the course of the year, compared with those who shopped at Waitrose – the most expensive alternative.

Stellantis to bring Dodge Charger to Europe

Stellantis has confirmed that the new Dodge Charger will be crossing the pond later this year, as the car giant looks to do battle with Ford’s latest version of the Mustang.

The new Charger two-door coupe and four-door saloon were revealed in March 2024, but not with V8 power. Instead, the new models get a twin-turbo straight-six engine or pure-electric power from a 100.5kWh battery pack.

European sales will commence in the second half of this year and through importers. Stellantis hasn’t confirmed right-hand drive versions for the UK and Australian markets, though.

Markets

London’s FTSE 100 struggled to hold on to gains in a choppy day of trading on Friday for global markets, while the pound strengthened after dropping to an eight-month low against the dollar. It dropped 36.11 points, or 0.44%, to close at 8,223.98.

It was a weaker day of trading for other top indices in Europe. France’s Cac 40 suffered a 1.51% drop on Friday, while Germany’s Dax also moved 0.59% lower. In the US, however, the S&P 500 had climbed 1% and Dow Jones was about 0.6% higher.

Sterling was up about 0.2% against the dollar, at 1.241. Sterling was more or less flat against the euro, at 1.206.

Starmer sets out plans to cut hospital backlog with millions more appointments

Patients will be able to book more tests and scans after work and at weekends as part of plans to free up millions of medical appointments and slash waiting lists for elective treatment.

The elective reform plan, to be published by NHS England and set out by the prime minister on Monday, is part of a drive to deliver two million extra appointments by the end of next year.

Labour’s ‘plan for change’ pledges that by July 2029, 92% of patients will be seen within 18 weeks for pre-planned care such as hip and knee replacements. But Sir Keir Starmer was urged to go further and tackle how long people are waiting for GP appointments, emergency care and other services.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s last day as he quits over Church abuse

Justin Welby is spending his final day as Archbishop of Canterbury, as he prepares to step down over failures in handling a Church of England abuse scandal.

Almost two months after announcing his resignation, he will officially quit the role at midnight on Monday.

It follows an independent review which concluded barrister and Christian camp leader John Smyth – thought to have been the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church – might have been brought to justice had Welby formally reported him to police in 2013.

Latest on Car Dealer

The Volkswagen Golf became the most financed car last year, overtaking the Ford Fiesta. Data from Close Brothers Motor Finance showed smaller, economical cars dominated due to rising motoring costs. Concerns about electric vehicle demand and infrastructure persist, however.

Volvo’s UK boss Nicole Melillo Shaw affirmed the brand’s commitment to hybrid vehicles, emphasising their role in transitioning to electric power. Despite customer-driven returns of estate models, Volvo will not reintroduce diesel, focusing instead on hybrids and electrification.

Chapelhouse Motor Group reported a 44% drop in pre-tax profit to £1.79m for 2024 despite increased turnover. Directors remain optimistic, citing new partnerships, site upgrades, and EV expansion plans, including adding charging points across branches, as future growth opportunities.

Tesla experienced its first annual sales decline in nearly a decade, delivering 1.79 million vehicles in 2024, down 1.1% from 2023. Despite fourth-quarter growth, demand slowed, competition intensified, and discounts reduced profit margins. Mainstream buyers remain cautious.

The Kia Sportage was the most searched new vehicle on Carwow in 2024, followed by the Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan. EV configurations rose 28%, with the Tesla Model Y leading EV interest, highlighting growing demand despite market challenges.

Weather

A colder and breezier for all areas, reports BBC Weather. The south-east will again start wet but will turn drier later, while the north-west will see wintry showers at times. There’s still plenty of snow in central and northern parts, making road conditions treacherous. Temperatures will struggle to get above six degrees.

Cold air will stay with us tonight, leaving most areas dry. Northern parts of England and Scotland may see scattered wintry showers.