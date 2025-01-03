Volvo boss throws weight behind hybrids as campaigners call for ban from 2030

Volvo’s UK boss has pledged that the Swedish brand will continue to sell hybrid vehicles via its dealer network, despite calls from campaigners to see them banned.

Nicole Melillo Shaw says that hybrid engines will continue to play a ‘powerful’ role in helping drivers transition to electric power over the coming years.

It comes just a day after Car Dealer reported that EV campaigners are currently urging government to avoid a ‘catastrophic misstep’ and ban full hybrids from 2030.

As part of its own electrification plans, Volvo says it will no longer produce vehicles which are solely powered by petrol engines.

Shaw believes that hybrid technology remains a key part of bridging the gap between ICE vehicles and EVs.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Shaw said that Volvo is not planning ‘to involve any more petrol’ but said ‘hybrid and electrification is really critical to our emissions’.

She added: ‘We’ve recognised that we’re in a really strong position because we’ve also got the hybrid if you’re not quite sure [about going electric]’.

Shaw also says that Volvo’s decision to bring its V90 and V60 models back on sale – after they were initially axed as part of a culling of all estate models in in August 2023 – came after feedback from customers who were ‘quite frustrated’ that there were no alternatives to an SUV.

‘We listen to that feedback and we’re bringing it back based on true customer demand. It’s a really great fleet car,’ she said.

The Volvo EX90 is born smart, to make you better and get better with you.#VolvoEX90 #SafetyInMind pic.twitter.com/q91h9c37KV — Volvo Cars (@volvocars) November 17, 2022

Despite listening to motorists on estate cars, Shaw is continuing to resist calls for Volvo to restore diesel models to its range. The UK boss says that the brand will ‘definitely not’ be bringing the fuel back as it would be ‘literally be at odds with our ambition’.

Volvo recently introduced its new electric EX90 seven-seater SUV in the UK, while simultaneously refreshing its existing hybrid-only XC90 with an updated exterior design and more in-car technology.

