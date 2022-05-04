JBR Capital celebrates record £80m of loans over four months

JBR Capital is celebrating its most successful four months after providing £80m of loans.

The prestige vehicle finance provider, which lent the millions between January 1 and April 30 with an average advance per loan of £81,000, said it was poised for significant growth throughout 2022.

Porsche was the most popular marque with clients, followed by Land Rover/Range Rover and Audi respectively.

The most in-demand model of the first three months was the Porsche 911, with the Range Rover Sport and Audi R8 taking second and third place.

Meanwhile, the most popular location for finance requests has been the south-east of England, followed by London and the West Midlands.

JBR Capital, which was established in 2015, said it also now led the automotive finance sector on sustainability.

At the beginning of the year, it launched a new new carbon-offsetting programme to greatly reduce the environmental impact of its clients’ cars.

The company now offsets 5,000 miles of carbon emissions for each car financed by its clients, thanks to buying carbon credits via a partnership with Carbon Neutral Britain.

Darren Selig, founder and chief commercial officer at JBR Capital, said: ‘We are thrilled to begin 2022 with a record-setting four-month period for the business.

‘Demand for high-end cars continues to be strong and JBR Capital is devoted to providing its clients with truly bespoke financial solutions to enable them to enjoy their automotive passions.

‘We are proud to welcome new fellow automotive enthusiasts to our business each day.’

Chief executive Nayan V Kisnadwala said: ‘JBR Capital provides an unrivalled level of expertise and knowledge of the high-end car market.

‘We are continuing to grow our expert team to ensure that we meet demand, provide the personalised service we are renowned for and capitalise on an exciting year ahead of highly anticipated new model releases.

‘All the while, we are leading the sector with our ground-breaking carbon-offsetting programme, enabling clients to fund their passions in a sustainable and environmentally conscious way.’