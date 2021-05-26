JCT600 begins work on new £9m two-storey Ferrari showroom in Leeds

JCT600 has started work on a new standalone two-storey Ferrari sales and aftersales centre in Leeds.

The Yorkshire-based dealer group says the project, which will take eight months to build and represents a £9m investment, is the highest-value project it has ever undertaken.

Work was due to start on the new development last year but was hit by disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s now scheduled to open in early 2022.

Once completed, Ferrari Leeds will move from its current home in Lower Wortley to the prominent new site on City West Business Park, The Boulevard.

JCT600 says the new Leeds showroom will feature Ferrari’s latest corporate identity and an ‘art gallery-style experience’ using multimedia and interactive technology.

The showroom will display the current Ferrari product range as well as cars from the Ferrari Approved programme over two floors, enabling further vehicles to be displayed externally.

A large nine-screen TV wall will display content ‘streamed direct from Italy’, says the dealer group, as well as Ferrari’s new concept ‘community table’ for enhanced interaction with clients and owners.

A luxury lounge will also feature as well as a separate aftersales consultation bay, plus three rapid electric vehicle charging points in readiness for Ferrari’s hybrid vehicles such as the SF90 Stradale.

The new site will have a 13-bay workshop, too, which will include a bespoke Classiche area, catering for the maintenance and restoration of older vehicles.

Tom Armstrong, brand director for JCT600’s specialist brands, said: ‘Over the past 40 years, JCT600 has enjoyed a long and constructive partnership with Ferrari, with the coveted Prancing Horse remaining one of the most iconic and best-loved car marques, renowned for combining elegance with outstanding performance.

‘Despite the current global economic challenges, we are pleased to be demonstrating our ongoing commitment and trust in the brand by investing in this landmark facility, which will feature Ferrari’s latest corporate ID and create a truly memorable experience for customers.’

Mark Taylor, property director at JCT600, added: ‘Providing an outstanding environment in which to enjoy the Ferrari purchase and ownership experience, this new facility will complement the innovative models on display.

‘We are confident that it will be very well received by customers and we look forward to welcoming them to our new home.’