Jobs are put at risk after JLR pulls plug on JCT600 sites in Doncaster

JCT600 boss John Tordoff has told of his disappointment at JLR after the manufacturer said it would be closing its Doncaster businesses, threatening 40 jobs.

The Land Rover dealership and Jaguar service site are to shut at the end of next month six years after they were acquired from Stratstone by the Car Dealer Top 100 firm.

It follows a network review by JLR that led to a decision to cut the number of dealers representing its brands, which was announced last June.

JCT600’s contract with JLR was due to be renewed in November but JLR told the dealership it wouldn’t be exercising that option. As a result, it said JCT600 had asked to quit the brand ahead of then.

According to TheBusinessDesk.com, 40 jobs are now at risk and JCT600 is trying to find the staff alternative work at other dealerships.

CEO Tordoff was quoted as saying: ‘Naturally, we are extremely disappointed with JLR’s decision to close our business in Doncaster which, following our purchase in 2018, we have worked hard to turn into a successful operation.

‘Doncaster is a thriving city and our other businesses in the area, Audi Doncaster, Mercedes-Benz of Doncaster and JCT600 Approved Used, all perform exceptionally well.

‘Unfortunately, the situation is totally out of our control and so our focus now is to look after all customers and colleagues who are affected.’

JLR (UK) MD Patrick McGillycuddy was quoted as saying: ‘We are in the process of refining our UK retail operations as part of our Reimagine strategy.

‘Under Reimagine, JLR will transition to a sustainable, modern luxury business for the most discerning clients.

‘As such, our UK retail network will be rationalised to ensure we have the right partners in the right locations and in the case of JCT600 we have elected not to renew our contract beyond November 2024.

‘JCT600 has requested to leave the brand ahead of its contracted term and JLR has agreed to support this request.

‘We are committed to supporting our clients in Doncaster with alternative local services to ensure their service and maintenance needs are met without disruption.’

Tordoff was further quoted as saying: ‘We are fully committed to the city of Doncaster and are excited with our ongoing investment plans, which will all come together in the next two years.

‘Our Mercedes-Benz business will temporarily move into the current JLR premises once they are empty, which will enable us to redevelop the Mercedes-Benz premises quickly and with little or no inconvenience for customers or colleagues.

‘By the time that project is finished, we should be in a position to start work on our new Audi Doncaster dealership.

‘Our total investment in these projects will be in excess of £15m and we are confident it will be money well spent. The city of Doncaster has been very kind to JCT600 since we opened our first business there over 20 years ago.’

JLR told Car Dealer that it was providing sales, service and maintenance support at Hatfields Land Rover Hull, Sytner Land Rover Sheffield, Sytner Land Rover Wakefield, Duckworth Land Rover Market Rasen, Sytner Land Rover Huddersfield, Vertu Land Rover Leeds and Vertu Land Rover Chesterfield.

Main image via the JCT600 website shows the Doncaster Land Rover dealership

This story was originally published at 11.11am on February 24 and updated at 11.47am the same day with information provided by JLR about sales, service and maintenance support