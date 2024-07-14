Jul 14: Trump assassination bid; Kate to present Wimbledon cup; PM commits to licence fee

Gunman shoots Trump at rally

Donald Trump said a bullet pierced part of his right ear when he was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The former president was rushed off the stage in Butler after gunshots rang through the crowd yesterday evening.

One person in the crowd was killed and two people were critically injured after an attacker fired multiple shots, said the Secret Service. The suspected gunman, who is yet to be named, was killed, according to Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger.

Sir Keir Starmer said: ‘I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes.’ FBI field officer Kevin Rojek said the incident was being treated as an assassination attempt.

Kate to present Wimbledon men’s cup in second appearance since cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales will present the trophy to the winner of the Wimbledon men’s final today in her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

Kate has been undergoing chemotherapy and made her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis in March at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London last month.

The princess, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will attend today’s final day of the championships to present the men’s trophy to either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz, Kensington Palace said.

PM ‘committed’ to BBC licence fee

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is ‘committed’ to the BBC and its TV licence fee.

The annual fee faced years of scrutiny under the Conservative government and was frozen for two years at £159 before being increased at a lower rate than the corporation expected, bringing the charge to £169.50 in April.

Addressing the future of the household payment, the PM told reporters during his trip to Washington DC: ‘We’ve committed in our manifesto to obviously the BBC and to the licensing scheme.’

John Hunt and daughter Amy tell of ‘devastation’ after crossbow killings

John Hunt has said that ‘the devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words’ after his wife and two of their daughters were killed with a crossbow.

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of the BBC 5 Live commentator and Sky Sports Racing presenter, and daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at a house in Bushey just after 7pm on Tuesday.

Paying tribute to the three victims yesterday, Hunt and eldest daughter Amy said yesterday: ‘We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful.’

Kyle Clifford, 26, was arrested on suspicion of their murders after he was found with injuries in Lavender Hill Cemetery, Enfield, on Wednesday.

Man charged after gun parts found hidden in car shipped from Pakistan to UK

A man has been charged with the attempted importation of firearms after 72 gun components were found hidden in a car shipped from Pakistan to the UK.

The parts, including top slides and barrels for handguns, were found hidden inside the fuel tank and under the bonnet of a car and were recovered by Border Force officers on July 7 at London Gateway port, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Following the discovery, Yasir Khan, 39, from Sparkhill in Birmingham, was detained by armed officers from the NCA on Friday in the city’s Jewellery Quarter. He was charged with the offence yesterday and will appear before Birmingham magistrates tomorrow.

Body found in River Mersey confirmed as missing teenager Daniel Halliday

A body found in the River Mersey has been identified as missing schoolboy Daniel Halliday, police said yesterday.

The 14-year-old was lost to a strong current in the river while jumping waves, despite his older brother trying to save him, his family said.

Emergency services were called to Crosby beach about 7pm on June 30 to mount a search. Daniel’s body was found by the coastguard off New Brighton on Monday night, police said.

‘Beloved’ bear rescued from war in Ukraine dies in Scottish zoo

A ‘beloved’ bear who was rescued from the war in Ukraine and rehomed in a Scottish zoo has died.

Staff at Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder in West Lothian said the death of Yampil, an Asiatic black bear, meant it was a ‘truly sad day’.

The animal had been rehomed there in January this year after being rescued from the village of Yampil in Ukraine. Out of nearly 200 animals at the abandoned zoo, Yampil the bear was one of only a few who had survived.

Pakistan court acquits Khan – but supporters’ hopes of his release are dashed

A court in Pakistan has overturned the convictions and seven-year sentences of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife – but officials quickly moved to prevent his release from prison.

The acquittal in a case relating to the legality of the couple’s 2018 marriage came nearly a year after he was jailed, and his followers had started gathering near the prison where he was being held in Rawalpindi to greet him on his release.

But shortly after the court’s ruling, Khan was arrested again, in connection with riots last year, his party said. It added that it believed his wife, Bushra Bibi, was also being arrested again over a lingering corruption case.

Weather outlook

Today will see lingering patchy rain in central areas, says BBC Weather, with sunny spells for most of western Scotland. The rest of the UK will be mostly cloudy and dry, with the chance of the occasional light shower.

Monday will see England and Wales become unsettled as showery rain gradually progresses north. Northern Ireland and Scotland will be drier, with some sunny spells.