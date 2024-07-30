Jul 30: Two dead in Southport knife attack; 20% rise for junior docs; VAT on private school fees

Six children remain in critical condition as police quiz boy over knife attack

Six children and two adults remain in critical condition as police continue to question a 17-year-old boy over a deadly knife attack in Southport.

Two children were killed after a suspected teenage knifeman attacked a Taylor Swift-themed holiday dance class on Monday morning.

The boy, born in Cardiff, is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the attack in Hart Street, Southport, Merseyside Police said.

Sweeping changes to house planning to be unveiled in drive for 1.5 million homes

Sweeping changes to England’s planning system are set to be announced by Angela Rayner as the government seeks to clear a path to build 1.5 million new homes.

The deputy prime minister and housing secretary is expected to address MPs about an overhaul set to include bringing back mandatory housing targets and more detail on the land Labour could use for development.

The government says it is committed to preserving nature, but that the so-called grey belt, low-quality areas such as disused car parks and wasteland on parts of protected land known as the green belt, could be built on.

Proposed law to bring train services into public ownership clears first hurdle

Government legislation designed to help nationalise train operation in Britain has moved closer to becoming law.

The Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill would ensure that appointing a public sector train operator as existing contracts expire becomes the default position rather than a last resort. It would mean privately-owned operators such as Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway and Thameslink would be gradually brought into public ownership.

MPs voted 351 to 84, majority 267, to give the Bill a second reading on Monday evening and it is expected to clear its remaining stages in the Commons on September 3.

Junior doctors ‘offered 20% pay rise’ to end strikes

Junior doctors in England are understood to have been offered a 20% pay rise over two years in a bid to resolve their long-running pay dispute with the government.

The Times is reporting that the British Medical Association’s (BMA) junior doctors committee has recommended an offer to members.

It is understood to include a backdated pay rise of 4.05% for 2023/24, on top of an existing increase of between 8.8% and 10.3%. A further pay rise of 6% for 2024/25 will also be topped up with a consolidated £1,000 payment, which is equivalent to a rise of between 7% and 9%.

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards charged with making indecent images of children

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been charged with making indecent images of children, the Metropolitan Police said.

The veteran broadcaster, 62, who left the corporation in April, faces three charges over alleged activity between December 2020 and April 2022. He is due in court on Wednesday.

According to the charge sheet, Edwards is accused of having six category A images, 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs on WhatsApp.

VAT will be charged on private school fees from January

VAT will be charged on private school fees from January, the government has confirmed.

The new Labour government is pushing ahead with its plans to remove the VAT exemption and business rates relief for private schools to enable funding for 6,500 new teachers in state schools.

Treasury minister James Murray said the government will apply 20% VAT to private schools in the UK from January 1 – and it will also apply to ‘pre-payments of fees’ for terms starting in the new year.

Monday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Campaigners hail ‘wonderful’ move to cancel Stonehenge road tunnel scheme

Controversial plans to upgrade the A303 with a tunnel near Stonehenge have been halted, Rachel Reeves has said as she set out cuts to public spending.

The announcement was part of a review of projects which the Chancellor said was launched in response to £1bn of unfunded commitments to transport schemes next year.

Reeves said the government ‘would not move forwards’ with projects including works on the A303, where a dual carriageway tunnel was set to be built in the World Heritage Site surrounding the ancient stone circle, and the A27 Arundel bypass, as well as plans to reopen closed railway lines.

Shop price inflation remains unchanged amid warning of uncertainty ahead

Shop price inflation remained unchanged in July after months of slowing amid a warning of uncertainty ahead.

Overall annual inflation remained at 0.2%, below the three-month average of 0.3% and its lowest rate since October 2021, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.

Food inflation slowed further from June’s 2.5% to 2.3% and its lowest rate since December 2021, while fresh food prices are now 1.4% higher than a year ago, down from 1.5% in June. Deflation continued on non-food items, which are now 0.9% cheaper than a year ago overall, although this slowed from June’s 1%.

Weather

Most of the UK will see plenty of very warm sunshine, particularly in the south-east which will be hot, reports BBC Weather. Northern areas will be cloudier and may have the odd shower. Highs of 32 degrees.

Another muggy night for most in England with overnight temperatures of 18 degrees, although further north it will be below 10 degrees. Clear and dry for most.