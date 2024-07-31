Jul 31: Southport violence; Tax rises coming; Volkswagen’s ID.7 GTX; Golds for GB

Violent clashes between protesters and police in Southport following stabbings

Violent clashes between protesters and police have erupted outside a mosque in Southport after three girls were killed in a knife attack.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.

Taxes will likely be raised in the Budget this autumn, Rachel Reeves says

Taxes will likely be raised in the Budget, Rachel Reeves has said.

The Chancellor said Labour would stick to its election manifesto promises not to raise national insurance, income tax or VAT, but left open the possibility for other tax hikes at the Budget on October 30.

‘I think that we will have to increase taxes in the Budget,’ she said while speaking to The News Agents podcast.

Volkswagen’s ID.7 GTX and Tourer available to order

Volkswagen has announced that its hot GTX versions of ID.7 Fastback and Tourer are now available to order.

Under the skin, the GTX model has the same 86kWh battery pack as the ID.7 Pro S Match, but with the addition of an extra front electric motor which increases the power figures by 53bhp.

That means the power has jumped from 282bhp to 335bhp making it the most powerful electric Volkswagen to go on sale with a 0-60mph time of 5.2 seconds or 5.3 seconds for the more practical Tourer.

Ex-BBC presenter Huw Edwards set to appear in court on indecent images charges

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards is due to appear in court charged with making indecent images of children.

The 62-year-old is alleged to have committed the three offences between December 2020 and April 2022.

The veteran broadcaster is accused of having had 37 photographs on WhatsApp, including six of the most serious type.

Tuesday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Rayner unveils overhaul of planning system in drive for 1.5 million homes

Angela Rayner has announced an overhaul of the planning system to pave the way for 1.5m new homes over the next five years to tackle England’s acute housing crisis.

Mandatory housing targets, scrapped by the previous Conservative government, will be restored and some low-quality green belt land will be freed up for construction under the plans.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary will reverse changes made to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) by Rishi Sunak’s administration she said had tanked housing supply.

Shooter Nathan Hales and swim relay quartet deliver GB gold double on day four

There was double gold for Great Britain as Paris sweltered in the summer sun on day four of the Olympic Games.

James Guy, Tom Dean, Matt Richards and Duncan Scott retained their 4×200 metres freestyle relay title after shooter Nathan Hales triumphed in the men’s trap – Britain’s first shooting medal at a Games since London 2012.

Andy Murry extended his tennis career once more as he and Dan Evans got themselves into an epic fight against Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, eventually winning 6-3 6-7 (8-10) 11-9, but Charlotte Worthington’s defence of her BMX Freestyle title ended in the qualifying rounds.

FTSE 100 weakens amid choppy trading for global markets

The FTSE 100 has had a lacklustre session amid a mixed day for trading around the world.

The blue-chip index was down 17.94 points, or 0.22%, to close at 8,274.41 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Paris, the Cac 40 index rose 0.42% and in Frankfurt, the Dax climbed 0.56%.

Britain enjoys joint warmest day of the year but storms are on the horizon

Tuesday is the joint warmest day of the year so far after a temperature of 31.9C was recorded in central London, according to the Met Office.

Recorded in St James’s Park, it ties with the temperature on July 19 in the same location.

The Met Office has confirmed that Britain is currently experiencing an official heatwave and that it is likely to remain very warm for the next few days, although yellow weather warnings have been issued for thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.