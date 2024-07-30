Audi announces José Miguel Aparicio as UK boss following departure of Andrew Doyle

Audi has appointed José Miguel Aparicio as its new UK boss after Andrew Doyle announced his intention to stand down.

Car Dealer reported back in June that Doyle is leaving his position as managing director in order to run listed car dealer Peter Warren Automotive in his native Australia.

He will now be replaced by Aparicio, who has been Audi’s brand director in Spain for the last six years. Prior to taking up that role he was director of Skoda and sales director of the Seat brand in Spain.

The experienced figure has worked in the industry for 26 years, having started his career with Ford, where he worked in various sales and aftersales positions.

He will take up his new post on October 1, at which point Doyle will head back down under.

Commenting on the appointment, Alex Smith, managing director of Volkswagen Group UK, said: ‘José Miguel joins the team at an extremely exciting time for the Audi brand as it prepares to embed key new products such as the Q6 e-tron and embraces new technology and customer-centric innovations.

I would like to thank Andrew for his contribution over the past seven years; he leaves Audi in a strong position and number three in the UK sales charts.

‘I know José Miguel is looking forward to building on this success.’

Speaking last month, Doyle said: ‘I am very excited to take up the leadership of Peter Warren as it continues its growth path at an exciting time for the industry.

‘From a distance, I have admired the group’s achievements and I am enthusiastic to build on those.

‘I will be relocating back to Australia with my family and I look forward to meeting and working with the talented team who have achieved so much.’