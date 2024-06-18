Audi UK boss Andrew Doyle quits manufacturer to head up car dealership group

Audi UK managing director Andrew Doyle is leaving the brand to take charge of a car dealership group.

Doyle has been appointed by listed Australian car dealer Peter Warren Automotive to take over at the group ‘no later than November 2024’.

Doyle previously ran Audi Australia and joined Audi UK in April 2017. He is also a member of the VW Board of Management in the UK.

Doyle, an Australian, said: ‘I am very excited to take up the leadership of Peter Warren as it continues its growth path at an exciting time for the industry.

‘From a distance, I have admired the group’s achievements and I am enthusiastic to build on those.

‘I will be relocating back to Australia with my family and I look forward to meeting and working with the talented team who have achieved so much.’

The news – not released officially in the UK yet – was announced to the Australian Securities Exchange on June 7.

He is set to be paid a base salary of $700,000 (£365k) with a bonus scheme worth a maximum of 75% of his salary.

Peter Warren chairman John Ingram said: ‘The board is delighted to appoint a person of Andrew’s calibre.

‘Andrew is known in Australia as a trusted, respected and experienced automotive chief executive.

‘The board is confident that he is the right person to lead our people and build upon the growth that the business has achieved to date. On behalf of the board, we welcome Andrew and look forward to working with him.’

Peter Warren Automotive was established in 1958 and operates 80 franchise sites representing 30 brands including Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Honda, Toyota, Ford, Suzuki, Kia, Peugeot, Volvo, ŠKODA and Isuzu UTE.

The dealer group turned over $2.07bn (£1bn) in 2023 with net income of $56.4m (£29.4m).

Audi UK has been contacted for comment.