Audi UK boss Andrew Doyle quits manufacturer to head up car dealership group

  • Audi UK boss appointed to run Australian car dealer group
  • Doyle will return home to join listed car dealer group no later than November
  • News recently announced to Australian investors 

Time 8:41 am, June 18, 2024

Audi UK managing director Andrew Doyle is leaving the brand to take charge of a car dealership group.

Doyle has been appointed by listed Australian car dealer Peter Warren Automotive to take over at the group ‘no later than November 2024’.

Doyle previously ran Audi Australia and joined Audi UK in April 2017. He is also a member of the VW Board of Management in the UK.

Doyle, an Australian, said: ‘I am very excited to take up the leadership of Peter Warren as it continues its growth path at an exciting time for the industry. 

‘From a distance, I have admired the group’s achievements and I am enthusiastic to build on those. 

‘I will be relocating back to Australia with my family and I look forward to meeting and working with the talented team who have achieved so much.’

The news – not released officially in the UK yet – was announced to the Australian Securities Exchange on June 7.

He is set to be paid a base salary of $700,000 (£365k) with a bonus scheme worth a maximum of 75% of his salary.

Peter Warren chairman John Ingram said: ‘The board is delighted to appoint a person of Andrew’s calibre. 

‘Andrew is known in Australia as a trusted, respected and experienced automotive chief executive. 

‘The board is confident that he is the right person to lead our people and build upon the growth that the business has achieved to date. On behalf of the board, we welcome Andrew and look forward to working with him.’

Peter Warren Automotive was established in 1958 and operates 80 franchise sites representing 30 brands including Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Honda, Toyota, Ford, Suzuki, Kia, Peugeot, Volvo, ŠKODA and Isuzu UTE.

The dealer group turned over $2.07bn (£1bn) in 2023 with net income of $56.4m (£29.4m).

Audi UK has been contacted for comment.

James Baggott's avatar

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.



