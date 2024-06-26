Jun 26: Assange walks free; Winemaker could be sold; RS200 and Mk1 Escort returning

Julian Assange walks free from court after pleading guilty in US deal

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has walked free from a US court after pleading guilty to one charge in a deal that resolved a long-running legal case over the publication of classified documents.

Assange appeared before a judge in the US territory of the Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific just after 12am today UK time and admitted a single felony charge after the US dropped 17 other espionage charges against him.

He admitted his role in the conspiracy to violate the Espionage Act and was sentenced to the 62 months already served in Belmarsh Prison, from where he was released on Monday. Assange then boarded a flight to his native Australia to be reunited with his wife, two young sons and other members of his family.

Winemaker Chapel Down mulls putting itself up for sale

Chapel Down has revealed it is considering putting itself up for sale as it seeks a cash boost amid ambitions to plant new vineyards.

The Kent-based sparkling winemaker said it was undertaking a strategic review of long-term funding options that will support its growth plans.

This means it’ll consider several ways of clinching more funding, including investment from existing or new shareholders, or selling the company altogether.

Britons to spend £178bn on memorable experiences this summer – study

Britons are predicted to spend an average of £3,322 per adult this summer on experiences such as holidays and live entertainment, a survey suggests.

Consumers are shifting spending away from retail and routine activities amid rising demand for experiences such as holidays, sporting events, concerts, days out and ‘competitive socialising’ such as bowling, darts and mini golf, the study by Barclays found.

The travel industry will absorb almost half (46%) of the £178bn that Britons will spend on experiences between June and September.

Largest collection of Diana’s items since 1997 heads to auction

A collection of gowns, accessories and keepsakes belonging to Diana, Princess of Wales is set to go under the hammer.

The auction of 50-plus items is billed as the most extensive collection of her personal belongings since she sold dozens of dresses during a New York charity auction in 1997, according to Julien’s Auctions.

A pair of gowns sold during that auction, two months before her death, top tomorrow’s sale at The Peninsula Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

Posthumous Vivienne Westwood project raises funds for Greenpeace

A collection of playing cards designed by the late Dame Vivienne Westwood to raise awareness about environmental and political issues has been auctioned off for charity.

The Big Picture – Vivienne’s Playing Cards project was created by The Vivienne Foundation in aid of environmental charity Greenpeace and sold for £37,800, according to auction house Christie’s.

Before her death in December 2022, the pioneering fashion designer and activist conceived the idea, taking 10 digital graphics to highlight messages close to her heart, printed on large-scale autographed cards.

Gambling row deepens as cabinet minister says he placed bets on election date

The Westminster gambling row has deepened after a cabinet minister revealed he had placed bets on the date of the general election.

Scotland secretary Alister Jack denied having broken any rules but said he put three wagers on the timing of the July 4 poll, becoming the latest of seven politicians and officials to get drawn into the controversy.

Rishi Sunak will face further pressure over the revelation, which comes after he caved in to mounting calls from within the Tory party to withdraw support for two parliamentary candidates facing a Gambling Commission investigation.

Glastonbury set to be largely dry and cloudy but some light showers forecast

The Met Office has told Glastonbury revellers the weather should remain largely dry and cloudy for the next few days but they may see light showers.

Festival-goers are set to descend on Pilton in Somerset from today as the gates officially open for this year’s event, which runs until Sunday.

Festivities will get under way across the 900-acre site before the music begins on the main Pyramid Stage on Friday, with Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Sza set to headline the main stage.

Ford’s RS200 and Mk1 Escort to return under Boreham Motorworks

Two of Ford’s most iconic models – the RS200 and Mk1 Escort – are to return to the roads this year under Boreham Motorworks.

The motorsport division of the DVRN Automotive Group has just signed a brand licence agreement with Ford to start building the motorsport legends again.

Both will be made in very limited numbers, although prices and exact production figures are yet to be revealed.

The FTSE 100 closed 33.76 points down yesterday to end the day on 8,247.79. The Cac 40 was down 44.59 points at 7,662.30, the Dax was down 147.96 points at 18,177.62, and the Dow Jones was down 38.17 points at 39,112.16.

Weather outlook

Today, many areas will again see plenty of sunshine and high temperatures, says BBC Weather. In the north, it’ll be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, particularly later in the day in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Thursday will see blustery showers in the north-west. Elsewhere, a band of clouds will move eastwards, with spells of rain in the south-west, turning brighter later. It’ll be dry and warm in the south-east.