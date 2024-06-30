Jun 30: Reform racism latest; Coldplay thrill at Glastonbury; Jay Slater search; London Pride

Labour and Tories turn fire on Reform UK and Farage

Nigel Farage has been criticised by both the Tories and Labour for failing to show leadership over tackling allegations of racism within Reform UK.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he shared Rishi Sunak’s ‘disgust’ at the use of a racial slur by an activist campaigning for Mr Farage in Clacton which was recorded by an undercover journalist.

And security minister Tom Tugendhat said there was a ‘pattern of racist and misogynistic views’ within Reform UK.

Starmer calls for Tories to face ‘democratic reckoning’ at the ballot box

Sir Keir Starmer called for voters to give him a ‘clear mandate’ to govern as he warned Labour that political apathy could hand Rishi Sunak another five years in power.

Senior Tories have repeatedly suggested Labour is on course for a landslide win and Mr Sunak’s party was fighting to save as many MPs as possible to form an effective opposition.

But in a sign Labour is worried about complacency setting in among its potential supporters, Sir Keir said the party had to motivate people disillusioned by politics to go the ballot box to ensure a ‘democratic reckoning’ on Thursday.

Coldplay thrill Glastonbury with record-breaking set

British rock band Coldplay threw it back to the year 2000 as they opened their record-breaking fifth headline slot at Glastonbury Festival with hit song Yellow.

The band first headlined on the Pyramid Stage in 2002, and their Saturday night performance sees them overtake The Cure, who have headlined the slot four times.

Frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, drummer Will Champion and bassist Guy Berryman started their history-making set after a clock counted down on screens, which was followed by a BBC logo on the screen before the music started.

Coldplay start their set with Yellow and a Saturday night Pyramid Stage party is underway! RS pic.twitter.com/DhrU9zYoih — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 29, 2024

Saturday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Huge search under way in Tenerife for Jay Slater after call for volunteers

A renewed search for missing teenager Jay Slater is under way in Tenerife after Spanish police appealed for expert volunteers to help.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation on June 17.

On Friday, the Guardia Civil appealed for volunteer associations, such as firefighters, and individual volunteers who were experts in rugged terrain to assist in a ‘busqueda masiva’, or massive search, on Saturday.

Tens of thousands march in Pride parade in central London

Tens of thousands of people marched, many in colourful costumes, in this year’s Pride parade in central London.

The annual event, which had the theme #WeAreEverywhere in 2024, is a demonstration of LGBTQ+ pride and solidarity which celebrates diversity and fosters inclusion.

The parade was kicked off at midday by London’s Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan and his wife, Saadiya Khan, who stood at the front alongside the London Assembly chairman Andrew Boff, a Conservative, who is gay.

Third person arrested after orange paint powder sprayed at Stonehenge

A third person has been arrested in connection with a Just Stop Oil protest in which orange paint powder was sprayed at Stonehenge.

Wiltshire Police said the man aged in his 30s, from Essex, was detained by Met Police officers on Thursday.

He has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting criminal damage, aiding and abetting unauthorised entry and damage to an ancient monument, and aiding and abetting aggravated trespass.