Here’s your business, motoring and news round-up for Friday, June 12

Global markets plunged as US hit by fears of second wave

Global markets tumbled yesterday as US trading was hit by fears of a second wave of coronavirus.

Reports of new infections increasing in California, Texas and Arizona sent a shock wave through Wall Street, and pulled already negative markets in Europe down further.

The FTSE 100 closed 252.43 points lower at 6,076.7p at the end of trading on Thursday, representing its sharpest daily fall since March.

Motorpoint results to be published next month

Car supermarket Motorpoint will announce its preliminary results on July 14.

The results will be published a month later than expected and will be for the year to March 31, 2020. They’ll likely take into account the trading effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In November 2019, the used car retailer posted a drop in pre-tax profit of nearly a fifth for the first half of its financial year, despite a rise in revenue.

PSA Group launches Virtual Showroom

Groupe PSA has launched a new Virtual Showroom for smartphones, tablets and computers.

Customers can now have live tours of Vauxhalls, Peugeots, Citroens and DS models, interact with brand specialists, book test drives and purchase vehicles from the web portal.

Finance can also be arranged and delivery can be at the customer’s home or by click and collect.

Peugeot updates 308

One of the models available from PSA’s Virtual Showroom will be the facelifted Peugeot 308.

The Ford Focus rival now gets Peugeot’s i-Cockpit digital instrument cluster and a new 10.25-inch touchscreen.

Engine options comprise of two 1.2-litre petrols, a 1.5-litre diesel and the 259bhp GTi.

More than 100,000 wireless cameras hackable

More than 100,000 hackable wireless cameras are estimated to be active in homes across the UK.

Which? has warned many camera brands manufactured by China-based company HiChip are affected by various flaws. These include include security vulnerabilities with the devices themselves and an accompanying app to access them.

The consumer group said hackers could target people’s other devices linked to their broadband, and even grant access to live footage and speak via the camera’s microphone – even if the user changes their password.

Skoda toughens up Octavia

Skoda has revealed the Scout version of its new Octavia estate.

The Scout gets a ride height increase of 15mm and chunkier bumpers, while on the inside, there’s wood-effect trim and brown stitching.

There’s the choice of a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid front-wheel drive Scout or 1.5 petrol, 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel all-wheel drive versions.

More charging points than petrol stations

Electric vehicle charging device installations now outnumber petrol stations by more than two to one.

Data from the Department for Transport (DfT) shows there were nearly 18,000 devices in the UK as of April 1 – 6,300 more than 12 months earlier.

This compares to around 8,000 petrol stations.

