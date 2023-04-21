Just one month to go! Make sure you get your votes in for Car Dealer Power 2023!

The countdown to Car Dealer Power 2023 is well and truly on with just one month left for votes to be cast.

The deadline for completing our awards survey is Sunday, May 21, giving dealers the ultimate chance to have their say and rate the suppliers they do business with, as well as the car manufacturers they represent.

What’s more, it’s all done anonymously, so you can tell it just how it is! Yes, dealers really can say what they think, as only the scores published on this website are shared with the manufacturers.

Brought forward this year to be presented in early summer – like we used to do before the pandemic – these are the only awards voted for by those who matter the most: you, the car dealers.

We use your marks in 13 categories to determine an overall score for each manufacturer and rank them from the best to the worst to represent.

You can rate everything from your manufacturer’s marketing to the requirements that it puts on you as a franchisee.

Last year, Kia won it for the third year running, narrowly beating sister firm Hyundai, which was second, while Suzuki came third. Can Kia manage it for the fourth year in a row? Only YOU can decide!

Voting in our anonymous survey opened in February and traders have certainly been making their feelings known.

You can watch last year’s awards in the video at the top of this page.

We’ll also be looking to name the best suppliers to car dealers, with votes cast in 20 categories here.

Car Dealer Power 2023 Supplier Categories

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Stock Acquisition – for providers who help dealers source stock via trade-to-trade or consumer-to-trade channels online

Auction House – firms that have either a physical or online presence, or both

Used Car Valuations

Consumer Lead Generation

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranties

Paint Protection

Trade Insurance

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Finance (Prime)

Personalised Video

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards and independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with. Voting only takes a few minutes.

As well as the best manufacturers to represent and the best suppliers to partner with, Car Dealer Power also names the Car of the Year, as voted for by Car Dealer’s readers.

Last year, the new Range Rover won the top gong, with the Nissan Ariya and Dacia Jogger runner-up and highly commended respectively.

Car dealers can vote for their favourite car from any brand.

Voting in this year’s Car Dealer Power awards closes on Sunday, May 21. The winners will then be announced in a special video to be broadcast on Wednesday, June 28.