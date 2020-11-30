The Car Dealer Used Car Awards nominations close for the final time on Wednesday after being reopened for the lockdown.
Car Dealer was due to start mystery shopping dealerships at the start of the lockdown, but host Mike Brewer and the award judges decided it was unfair to do this.
Instead, the nominations were reopened and dealerships given more time to put their names forward for our coveted awards.
The online event has been pushed back and will now kick off the new year in style, taking place on February 5.
Many more car dealers have used the extension and the quieter period during the lockdown to put themselves forward for the awards and now there are just three days left to join them.
Nominations will close at 5pm on Wednesday, December 2.
The new key dates are as follows:
- Dec 2 – Deadline for entries
- Dec 7 – Nominations list revealed
- Jan 5 – Shortlist revealed
- Feb 5 – Used Car Awards broadcast at 6pm
Wheeler Dealer and Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer said: ‘We take this very seriously. Once we go through the nominations process we want to make sure everyone gets a fair shot at winning one of our awards.
‘That’s why we decided to move the awards into early next year. It will give everyone a chance.
There are 20 dealer categories and eight manufacturer categories in the Used Car Awards and they are:
Dealer Awards
- Dealers’ Dealer – sponsored by Dealer Auction
- Service & Repair Outlet – sponsored by Handler Protect
- Used Car Product – sponsored by Handler Protect
- Social Media User – sponsored by Marketing Delivery SocialStock
- Use of Video – sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions
- Used Car Website – sponsored by CarGurus
- Used Car Online Sales Experience – sponsored by Aston Barclay
- Specialist Used Car Dealership – sponsored by Mann Island Finance
- Used Car Sales Team – sponsored by CarGurus
- Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsored by The WMS Group
- Future Star Award – sponsored by Advantage Finance
- Used Car Customer Care – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network
- Used Car Supermarket – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Newcomer Dealership – sponsored by Automotive Compliance
- Used Car Dealership – Up To 50 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse
- Used Car Dealership – 51 – 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse
- Used Car Dealership – Over 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse
- Used Car Dealership Group – sponsored by Motorway
- Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by Trade2Trade
- Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by Lawgistics
- Nominate your now in UCA
Manufacturer Awards
- Used Small Car – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Used Mid-Sized Car – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Used Executive Car – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Used Sports Car – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Used SUV – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Used AFV – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Used Car of the Year – sponsored by City Auction Group
- Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsored by Warrantywise
Anyone can nominate a dealership for an award – you can do so here.
The physical Used Car Awards will be back at The Brewery in London at the end of 2021.
