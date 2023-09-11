Kent used car dealer has Fiat 500 clamped by DVLA despite being parked on its private land

A used car dealer in Kent has missed out on a sale after one of its vehicles was clamped while parked in front of the showroom.

Staff at Strood Motor Centre thought someone was playing a practical joke when they arrived at work to find the Fiat 500 with a clamp attached.

The vehicle was parked just outside the showroom, on land owned by the business, along with several other cars for sale – none of which had been targeted.

However, it soon transpired that the clamp was real and had been applied by the DVLA.

To make matters worse, the dealership had a buyer lined up for the car but was unable to complete the sale due to it being immobilised.

When they contacted the DVLA, the agency told them that in order to have the clamp removed, they would first have to prove they owned the land in question.

Max Mannouch, head of social media and marketing, at the dealership, told Car Dealer: ‘We came into work and found the car clamped.

‘My first thought was that this was a joke or prank from a fellow colleague but after closer inspection we realised, it wasn’t a joke and that the clamp was from the DVLA.

‘After realising this, we phoned the them asking why they clamped a car on our private owned land. They refused to comment and essentially said that we were guilty until proven innocent.

‘This meant we would have to go through to our solicitors to get a hold of a copy of the deed showing that we own the land.

‘If we did not do this, we would of had to pay a £400+ fine. Once we had received the copy of the deed and sent it over, they removed the clamp the following week.’

He added: ‘Where the car was parked in the photo, the fence used to be right up against the curb, until 15 years ago we were forced to move it back, as a newly placed junction meant people could not see past it.

‘A common misconception is that we have parked on the path, but in the photos provided you can see the foot path next to the car to the right, between the bus stop and our curb.

‘What we find strange about the whole situation is that only 1 car was clamped and the 4 behind it were fine. We have been parking cars here for the last 40 years and have never had this happen before.’

The incident took place on August 31 and the clamp has since been removed.

The DVLA says it was applied in by its partner NSL Services Ltd. A spokesman for the firm said: ‘Whilst we are unable to comment on individual cases, we understand that the vehicle in question has been declamped.’