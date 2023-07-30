Log in
A general view of the main DVLA building in SwanseaA general view of the main DVLA building in Swansea

Revealed: How the DVLA shook off ‘nightmare’ tag to become a key ally of independent car dealers

  • IMDA chairman Umesh Samani comes out in support of DVLA two years after dubbing agency ‘a nightmare’
  • Boss says government body has turned itself around and holds regular meetings with independent dealers
  • Issues are now fixed straight away after record backlogs in recent years
The Independent Motor Dealers Association has praised the DVLA for its response to ‘nightmare’ delays which left dealers ‘pulling their hair out’.

In the summer of 2021, IMDA boss Umesh Samani told Car Dealer that the agency was ‘absolutely horrendous and accused it of making dealerships ‘like graveyards’.

At the time, industrial action at the body’s Swansea offices had caused huge backlogs, with some dealers left waiting as long as five months for V5 documents.

Back then it seemed like the relationship between independent dealers and the DVLA was at breaking point, but two years on things couldn’t be more different.

After reading Car Dealer’s article, the DVLA and the IMDA opened dialogue on how the two firms could better work alongside each other.

That has resulted in a complete transformation of the relationship and Samani has now praised the body for its work.

Among the changes has been a dedicated team being set up at the DVLA which holds regular meetings with the association.

Samani told Car Dealer: ‘Back then it really was a nightmare for many dealers. However, thanks to the stories that Car Dealer Magazine ran, the IMDA and DVLA made connections to see how they could help and improve their service.

‘They were pleased that we had reached out to them to explain the situation that some dealers were facing.

‘From that, the DVLA now has a dedicated team that holds regular meetings with the IMDA.

‘If any of the IMDA members have issues, we can contact them directly and the matter is dealt with very quickly and efficiently as to avoid long backlogs.’

Samani’s glowing comments come just days after the DVLA was placed under review as part of a wider government programme aimed at assessing the effectiveness of public bodies.

The investigation is expected to last until the winter and will judge the agency’s efficiency, efficacy, accountability and governance.

A DVLA spokesperson told Car Dealer: ‘Our user groups provide a valued opportunity to work closely with a wide range of stakeholders including IMDA, and support us in delivering services that work for our customers.’

Main image: The DVLA’s head office in Swansea

