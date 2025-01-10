Keyloop appoints new chief revenue officer is it prepares for busy year ahead

Automotive tech firm Keyloop has added to its top team with the appointment of a new chief revenue officer (CRO).

The post has been filled by Megan Harvey, who moves from the position of chief alliances officer, having joined the company back in September 2021.

She will now be responsible for overseeing all of Keyloop’s teams and processes related to revenue as the business brings its all-new automotive retail platform, ‘Fusion’, to the market.

Harvey will also head Keyloop’s sales division to ‘maximise and drive new opportunities’ within the firm’s growing customer base, which includes retailers, OEMs, financiers, fleet, ISVs, distributors and technology partners.

Commenting on the appointment, Harvey said: ‘Now, as Keyloop brings the industry’s first automotive retail platform to the market, and the sector looks to harness more comprehensive, consolidated technology, I’m really excited to drive growth and customer success, focusing on fostering value across the entire automotive ecosystem.’

Tom Kilroy, CEO of Keyloop, added: ‘I am delighted to welcome Megan into this new role, as are the rest of our leadership team.

‘Megan’s impressive experience allows us to bring together key capabilities within our organisation and drive our offerings for customers with a more streamlined approach.

‘I am very confident that her wealth of knowledge of our sector and customers, including the OEM space, will continue to drive new opportunities.’

Prior to joining Keyloop, Harvey served as Google’s head of alliances in EMEA within GCP.

She joined Google via the acquisition of Looker, a data analytics platform, where she led the technology and consulting partner ecosystem.