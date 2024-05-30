KGM Motors signs up two new car dealerships as retail network continues to grow

KGM Motors has expanded its UK retail network after signing franchise agreements at two new dealerships.

The brand – formerly known as SsangYong – has partnered up with Wilson & Co of Bolton and Drayton Motors of Lincoln as it looks to continue its growth.

Both sites form part of dealer group RJTK Automotive and have already been adorned with KGM’s striking corporate identity.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at KGM Motors UK, said: ‘We warmly welcome Wilson & Co. Bolton and Drayton Motors Boston to our franchise.

‘With over 25-years of exceptional knowledge, motor expertise, and customer service, combined with the professionalism of two established regional dealerships, RJTK Automotive is an excellent fit for us.

‘Their commitment to customer satisfaction aligns with our values, and we are eager to collaborate with their team.’

The two showrooms boast ultra-modern facilities, providing customers with a comfortable environment featuring a hospitality area with complimentary refreshments and free wifi.

They will also provide dedicated servicing facilities for current KGM customers, including services, MOTs, repairs, and approved parts.

Robin Wilson, chief executive of RJTK Automotive, added: ‘Our partnership with KGM marks a fantastic opportunity and a new chapter for us.

‘As an award-winning and family-run dealership group, we at RJTK Automotive are well-known for driving excellence in customer experience and are excited to be able to offer our customers an even wider choice of excellent vehicles to suit their needs.

‘Plus, joining the franchise during the recent rebrand from SsangYong and the imminent launch of the Torres ICE adds an extra layer of excitement for us.

‘We invite our customers to Wilson & Co. Bolton and Drayton Motors Boston to experience test drives and explore the exciting offers we have available.’