KGM Motors UK adds Abbeygate Group to its growing dealer network

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong UK, has added Abbeygate Group to its growing dealer network.

The Korean carmaker will take showroom space at Abbeygate Group’s facility on Norwich Road, Wymondham, Norwich, and its site on Exchange Street, Attleborough, Norfolk. Both open with immediate effect.

The showrooms will offer the full line-up of KGM models, as well as provide aftersales, servicing, MOT, repairs and approved parts.

Gareth Bailey, operations director at Abbeygate Group, said: ‘Our partnership with KGM is a fantastic opportunity and marks the start of a new chapter for us as a dealership group.

‘Our customers are at the heart of everything we do – as well as high-quality, reliable KGM products, we offer a comprehensive service to all, in a relaxed, friendly, and non-pressured environment.

‘We join at an exciting time with the recent rebrand from SsangYong as well as the brand-new Torres that is launching early this year.

‘We look forward to welcoming our customers to Abbeygate where they can test drive vehicles and see the great offers that we have available.’

Kevin Griffin, managing director at KGM Motors UK, said: ‘We are delighted to announce that Abbeygate has joined to our dealer network.

‘Abbeygate Group has a wealth of knowledge in motor and customer experience, as well as small business friendliness and large dealer professionalism, which is why their customer retention is high.

‘The business possesses qualities that we can relate to as a more niche distributor in the UK, and we are very much looking forward to working with the team and wholeheartedly welcome them on board.’

KGM will add to its model range in Q1 this year with the launch of Torres – a C-segment SUV.