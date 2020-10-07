Kia Motors UK has recognised 34 dealers from across its 187-site network with the President’s Acceleration Award.

This award has been given to the businesses who saw outstanding performance and went above and beyond to rebuild in the last three months.

Of the 34 dealers who received the award, many achieved 150 per cent of their sales target in Q3.

Across its network the brand saw 28,185 vehicles delivered in Q3, representing a Q3 market share all-time high of 4.8 per cent, up 0.2 per cent above last year.

Kia’s president and CEO, Paul Philpottp said: ‘It’s been a challenging year for everyone and the whole of our dealer network has worked tirelessly to gain back momentum and sales since reopening in June.

‘We appreciate that each of our dealers have faced unprecedented challenges and the President’s Acceleration Awards highlight those that have really excelled and pulled through as a team.

‘Kia’s strong relationship with our network has enabled us to get off to a fast start since lockdown was lifted, and to top it off the network has recently voted Kia, Manufacturer of the Year in the Car Dealer Power Awards – for the fifth time – which is testament to that long-standing relationship.’

The President’s Acceleration Award winners are:

Acorn (Burntwood)

Acorn (Crewe)

Allen (Solihull)

Arnold Clark (Cumbernauld)

Arnold Clark (Paisley)

Brindley (Wolverhampton)

Carr & Griffiths (Milton Green)

Chorley Group (Blackpool)

Dicksons of Inverness

Drayton Motors (Louth)

EMG (Ely)

EMG (Thetford)

F J Chalke (Yeovil)

Fish Brothers (Swindon)

Flear & Thomson (Dunfermline)

Forest Road Garage (Guernsey)

Gillanders (Peterhead)

Gravells (Abergavenny)

Gravells (Kidwelly)

Gravells (Narberth)

GWR (Brentford)

Howard Abraham (Lurgan)

Humming Bird (Colindale)

Lloyds (Carlisle)

Newbarn (Bognor Regis)

Pentraeth (Menai Bridge)

Roadside Garages (Coleraine)

S G Petch (Darlington)

Shelbourne Motors (Newry)

Speedwell (Torbay)

Stoneacre (Durham)

Stoneacre (Lincoln)

T C Autos (Omagh)

Tates (Pyecombe)