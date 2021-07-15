Log in

Kia gives Ceed range a bold new look for 2021

  • A range of updates applied to Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon and ProCeed shooting brake
  • New styling and tech upgrades
  • Full pricing released later this year

Kia has given its Ceed range a mid-life makeover with styling and technical updates.

Applied to the hatchback, Sportswagon estate and ProCeed shooting brake, the tweaks are designed to breathe new life into the line-up.

There’s a new grille and Kia has given each trim level a different look, in particular the the sportier-looking GT Line and GT models.

The recently updated Kia logo sits on the bonnet and on the bootlid, and there’s a new rear bumper and light clusters.

All Ceed models get new headlights that incorporate full LED technology on GT Line S and GT trim levels, while there are now six alloy wheel designs that range from 16 to 18 inches in size, depending on specification.

The sporty GT models get red design accents on the exterior, redesigned bumpers, dual exhaust tips and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Four new interior upholstery finishes bring the total options to nine, while a new leather gear knob choice is available for automatic cars. GT-Line S models get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

A good variety of powertrains are on offer, including mild hybrid and regular petrol and diesel options, with manual and automatic transmission choices.

Top-spec GT models use a 201bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine with drive modes that alter its response for more sporty and eco-focused driving.

The updated Kia Ceed range will go on sale later this year, with full UK pricing and specification confirmed nearer the time.

