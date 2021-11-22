Log in

Kia teases new Niro ahead of full reveal at this week’s Seoul Mobility Show

Kia has released a series of teaser images of its all-new Niro ahead of the model’s full unveiling later in the week.

The new crossover replaces the outgoing Nero which has accounted for 61,000 UK sales since its launch in 2016.

It is set to be revealed in full at the Seoul Mobility Show on Thursday but Kia has been giving motorists a sneak peak.

In a series of heavily darkened photos, the new car appears to take on a more rugged SUV look than its predecessor.

The pictures also reveal a two-tone paint scheme, which is not available on the current car, and a new-look front end.

Kia says the new Niro’s exterior extends the bold design elements first shown on the Habaniro concept in 2019.

The South Korean brand says ‘the stylish and bold crossover embodies Habaniro’s adventure-ready attitude’.

Inside the cabin, the pictures show an unconventional asymmetric twin screen dash.

The new Niro is expected to arrive in British dealerships in 2022.

