Supercar manufacturer Lamborghini saw turnover drop 11 per cent amid the coronavirus pandemic – but claims profit was up.

The Italian brand said it ended its financial year having clocked up £1.37bn of revenue.

The figures are a decline on a record-breaking 2019, but the firm said it still represents its second-best year for both turnover and number of cars delivered.

Lamborghini claims that it has posted record profits, but would not reveal the actual figures on request.

Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: ‘Our immediate responsiveness, an ideal model mix, and the growing demand for customisation of our products pushed profitability to the highest levels.

‘In such a difficult year, the brand demonstrated great strength and continued its growing appeal, bucking the trend in the global luxury industry.

‘2021 opened with a very positive outlook: Deliveries in the first two months of this year have already surpassed those of the previous pre-pandemic period, and the orders placed thus far already cover nine months of production.’

Lamborghini have attributed the drop in turnover to the fact that the factory was forced to shut for 70 days under an Italian government directive aimed at protecting workers from coronavirus.

Last year Lamborghini delivered 7,340 cars worldwide – down from 8,205 in 2019.

The top market was the United States, which received 2,224 cars, followed by Germany (607), China, Hong Kong and Macao (604), Japan (600), United Kingdom (517) and Italy (347).

The firm expects China to leapfrog Germany into second place this year.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Lamborghini switched its production from luxury cars to produce surgical masks and medical shields, which were donated to the local Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna.

Once car production restarted, the firm hit a couple of key milestones, producing the 10,000th examples of both the Urus SUV and Aventador.