Lamborghini sales enjoy hefty rise in 2024 amid struggles for other VW Group brands

Lamborhini enjoyed a stellar year of sales in 2024 with the Italian marque proving to be a stand-out performer in a mixed year for other Volkswagen Group brands.

Lambo saw deliveries of its cars rise by almost 6% last year, with global deliveries rising to 10,700 vehicles compared to 10,100 in 2023.

The Italian car maker was buoyed by growth across key regions with Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) seeing the most sales with 4,227 units – an improvement of 6%.

There were also rises in the Americas – where deliveries were up 7% to 3,712 – and in the Asia Pacific market, which recorded a 3% rise to 2,748 sales.

While not revealing a breakdown of sales by model, bosses say there was ‘balanced growth across the three models’. However, it is believed that the Revuelto supercar was the brand’s best-seller overall.

In response to the impressive results, Lamborghini says it is ‘continuing to shape the future of super sports cars’ but for other brand’s in the Volkswagen Group stable, the picture was far more mixed.

We delivered a record 10,687 cars in 2024, achieving a +6% growth. From the hybrid Revuelto to the innovative Urus SE, we continue to shape the future of super sports cars.

Among the other outfits to have a good year was Skoda, which delivered 926,600 vehicles, up 6.9% on the 866,800 cars it delivered during 2023. Its success has likely been brought through the Czech brand’s introduction of several new models, including the updated Superb and Kodiaq.

Seat and Cupra also saw a modest increase, with the 558,200 vehicles it delivered representing a 7.5% increase on its 2023 figures. Seat also saw a 6% increase in the number of electric vehicles delivered to customers, contrasting the 1.9% decline seen by the Volkswagen Group overall.

Things were tough for Audi, in contrast, with the German brand delivering 1,671,200 vehicles during 2024, an 11.8% decline from the previous year. 2024 also represented the first time that the outfit sold less cars around the world than Tesla.

It was an even more painful year for Bentley, which delivered 10,600 cars – some way off the 13,600 vehicles it sent out during 2023.

In total, Volkswagen Group delivered 9.3 million vehicles in 2024 – a 2.3% decline on the previous year.

Oliver Blume, Volkswagen Group CEO, said: ‘In a challenging market environment, we delivered a total of 9 million vehicles in 2024.

‘On our way to becoming the automotive technology leader, we have introduced more than 30 new models with numerous innovations – including many all-electric vehicles.

‘In the all-electric vehicle segment, the Volkswagen Group is by far the market leader in Europe.

‘This makes us proud and at the same time spurs us on. This year, we continue to consistently renew our portfolios and bring another 30 new models on the road for our customers across all brands.’