Land Rover Defender 110 named UK’s most in demand new car by Auto Trader

The Land Rover Defender 110 has been the UK’s most in demand new car so far this month.

That is according new data from Auto Trader, which has been crunching the numbers around enquiries so far in March.

The research found that the Defender currently accounts for 6% of all new car enquiries sent to retailers so far this month. That is despite the model making up just 1% of the new car stock currently on Auto Trader.

The result is likely to bring some much needed good news for JLR, after the outfit was this week forced to deny claims that one of its cars went ‘rogue’ and caused a four car collision.

Other JLR models in Auto Trader’s latest Top 10 include the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, accounting for 3% of total enquiries respectively.

Overall, Auto Trader found that JLR brands are converting more advert views into retailer enquiries than any other marque so far in March.

Despite the Midlands-based car maker accounting for only 6% of all new stock advertised on Auto Trader, it has generated nearly one-in-five (17%) of all enquiries so far this month.

There was also room on the list for the likes of the VW Golf as well as a quartet of BMWs – the 1-Series, 5-Series, M3 and X5.

When it comes to electric cars, the Honda e:Ny1 is proving to be the hottest new model on Auto Trader so far this month.

The SUV has taken a 2% share of all enquiries so far this month and 11% of all EV enquiries, placing it well clear of the second-placed MG4.

Other EVs performing well include the Peugeot E-208, Audi Q4 e-tron and BMWi5.

On a brand level Land Rover proved to be the most in demand maker of cars, with a 17% share of all enquiries.

The figure placed the British brand just ahead of German rivals BMW (16%), Volkswagen (9%) and Audi (7%).

Among the brands singled out for comment by Auto Trader was Chinese EV maker BYD, which has seen the volume of its advert views rocket by over 131% in the last six months. Meanwhile, enquiries have also increased by 82%.



Commenting on the latest results, Ian Plummer, Auto Trader’s commercial director, said: ‘The Land Rover Defender is truly one of the most iconic automotive models, thanks to its British legacy which dates back to 1947, and until recently, a largely untouched design that has attracted everyone, from royalty to farmers.

‘Contrary to recent speculation, we continue to see huge demand for it on our marketplace for both brand new and used models alike.

‘March remains the key new car sales month, so it’s reassuring to see such positive engagement on our marketplace, which given its scale, serves as a good barometer of potential market performance.

‘A visitor who looks at new cars on Auto Trader who then submits an enquiry, typically goes on to order and take delivery.

‘Since our new car metrics are growing at a pace that’s ahead of recent sales data, we can expect to see a positive flow through into deliveries in the weeks ahead.’