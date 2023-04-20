Land Rover name killed off after 75 years as part of JLR’s dramatic plans

British car maker JLR has ditched the name Land Rover after 75 years as it switches to its ‘House of Brands’ strategy.

Buried in its announcement yesterday which highlighted a £15bn investment into electric models and production in the UK, was the news Land Rover was being killed off.

The car manufacturer said yesterday that it will focus on four brands in the future – Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender and Discovery. There was no mention in the line-up of the famous Land Rover brand.

As part of the changes, Jaguar Land Rover will also be known simply as ‘JLR’ as it aims to remove Land Rover from its title.

In a statement, the firm said: ‘JLR will move to a House of Brands approach, to amplify the unique character of each of its brands – Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar – and accelerate the delivery of the company’s vision, to become proud creators of the world’s most desirable modern luxury automotive brands for the most discerning clients.’

The decision to remove Land Rover from those brands is one that will shock and sadden fans of the iconic car maker.

It will also mean dealerships up and down the country will need rebranding as the Land Rover logo is prominently displayed on showrooms.

Speaking at a presentation, JLR’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern said: ‘The reality is Range Rover is a brand and so is Defender.

‘Customers say they own a Range Rover. In luxury, you need absolute clarity. Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography doesn’t give it.

‘We love Land Rover, but there isn’t as much equity as Range Rover, and Defender is increasing massively.’

JLR said the Land Rover name won’t disappear completely with some models carrying the badging inside and out as a ‘trust mark’.

The news comes a few weeks after Car Dealer exclusively reported the firm was drastically rethinking its dealer network.

Sources told Car Dealer Jaguar was planning to drastically cut its dealer network from more than 80 today to less than 20.

A dealer source said: ‘The announcement yesterday is just the start of a major realignment for JLR in the UK. Showrooms are going to change dramatically as a result of the so-called “House of Brands” strategy.

‘There are a lot of people very sad to see the Land Rover name go, though. We agree it can cause some confusion when people describe their Range Rovers as Land Rover made, but there are also a lot of loyal fans who will miss the name greatly.’

There has been no word yet from JLR on how the news will affect its dealer network.