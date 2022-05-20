Laurence Vaughan is appointed executive chairman of Big Motoring World

Big Motoring World has appointed Sytner Group boss Laurence Vaughan as its executive chairman.

The news follows the announcement last month about private equity firm Freshstream investing in Big Motoring World, which saw the used car supermarket chain’s CEO, Peter Waddell, resign from the board of online disruptor Carzam.

Cliff Dellar also joined the Big Motoring World group earlier in the year and more high-profile appointments are expected.

Waddell said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Laurence to the Big Motoring World team.

‘His appointment will support our continued ambitious growth strategy, providing strategic contribution, determination and professionalism.

‘Laurence’s extensive experience in the automotive sector will be invaluable as we continue to benefit from the sector trends in the coming years.’

Waddell added: ‘We have a wide range of exciting new projects in the pipeline at Big Motoring World, and our recent appointments, which include both Laurence and Cliff, will help shape our business as we grow and evolve further.’

While at Sytner, Vaughan, who was chief executive and chairman, headed the team that saw the business grow from a single BMW dealership in Nottingham into a luxury car group with more than £5bn revenue.

His tenure also included Sytner’s initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in 1997, as well as its sale to US-based Penske Automotive Group in 2002.

Vaughan also holds several other non-executive chairman roles, including three active automotive posts.