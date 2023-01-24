Sales manager prosecuted for forging solicitors’ letters in MOT garage fraud

A sales manager who forged legal letters to help secure MOT testing station status has narrowly avoided going to jail.

Thomas Richard Woods was convicted of three charges of providing counterfeit solicitors’ letters to help obtain the status while working for Hengoed-based Oakmain, north of Cardiff.

It followed a DVSA investigation after agency examiners uncovered fraudulent activity during a regular routine MOT garage audit.

The offences were carried out between November 2019 and October 2021.

Oakmain specialises in putting in and servicing garage equipment mainly for independent garages and MOT stations.

The judge at Newport Crown Court in south Wales handed Woods an 18-month prison sentence for each offence, suspended for 18 months, to run concurrently.

Woods – whose address was provided by the court to Car Dealer and given as Clos Cae Mawr, Penpedairheol, Hengoed, and whose age was similarly given as 33 – was also ordered to carry out 220 hours’ unpaid work and pay £4,736.20 costs plus a £149 victim surcharge.

His work at Oakmain included providing technical support, training customers on new equipment and managing finance for maintenance servicing and equipment calibration.

Oakmain also completed the MOT Station application (VT01) form needed to establish an MOT test station on behalf of customers.

Solicitors’ letters are among the supporting documents needed to open or change an MOT test station, proving the business has all the rights it needs to be operating.

Passing sentence, the judge said that in forging solicitors’ letters and lying about legal situations, Woods had not only sought to blame others for his actions, he had compromised the MOT system, deliberately undermining it and also undermining confidence in solicitors.

However, the judge added that he was taking into account Woods’ previous good character and personal circumstances.

After the case, the DVSA said this was the first prosecution for providing fraudulent solicitors’ letters as part of MOT garage applications.

It added that the sentence given was assessed as causing harm to Woods’ employer, their clients, the DVSA and two firms of solicitors.

DVSA director of enforcement Marian Kitson said: ‘Applications to be an MOT testing station are made in good faith by the applicants concerned.

‘Motorists need to feel confident they can rely on MOT testing stations to carry out any necessary work, and garages using professional services should expect the service to be legitimate.

‘This case shows the DVSA will take action against those who abuse the MOT testing scheme for their own gain.’

Main image of Newport Crown Court via PA

