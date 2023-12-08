Leslies Suzuki takes crown as manufacturer’s top UK dealer for 2023

Leslies Suzuki has been named the manufacturer’s UK dealer of the year for 2023.
A ceremony at Suzuki’s national dealer conference held on Tenerife saw the Isle of Wight-based dealership awarded the overall title, after all the showrooms within Suzuki’s nationwide network underwent assessment to determine the regional, national and customer experience winners.
The criteria covered the percentage of target sales achieved, finance penetration percentage, sales and service customer experience, as well as the number of parts and quantity of accessories sold.
The figures were then aggregated to reveal the top dealer in each of the categories.
Pearson Wemyss Bay was awarded the Best Customer Experience title.
Five other businesses also received regional awards: Luscombe Suzuki (Leeds), C&M McDonald (Aberdeen), Horderns (Chapel-en-le-Frith), Brownings Suzuki (Melton Mowbray) and Pebley Beach (Cirencester).
Dale Wyatt, director of automobile at Suzuki GB, said: ‘It is an honour to again recognise the achievements of our network over the past 12 months, which was even more important due to challenging market conditions.
‘We would like to congratulate all our award winners. They have shown exemplary standards of work and customer service, and without them we would not be in the strong position that we find ourselves today.
‘Congratulations to all. We look forward to enjoying further success and another formal celebration together in 2024.’
Also celebrating at the gala dinner were 17 dealers that received long-service awards.
The winners were as follows:
Dealers of the Year 2023
National: Leslies Suzuki
Region A: C & M McDonald
Region B: Luscombe Suzuki Leeds
Region C: Horderns
Region D: Leslies Suzuki
Region E: Browning Suzuki
Region F: Pebley Beach Cirencester
Customer Experience Award: Pearson Wemyss Bay
Long service
30 years
Motor Mall Guernsey
Motor Mall Jersey
Pentraeth Automotive
Blackshaws Garage
25 years
Stoneacre Suzuki Ackworth
Drayton Motors
Builth Wells Garages
Pearson Wemyss Bay
20 years
Threeways
15 years
Monty’s of Sheffield
Richmond Motor Group
J & J Motors Bridgend
Glyn Hopkin Watford
Ponthir Road Suzuki Newport
10 years
Sturgess of Leicester
Ian Grieve Suzuki
West End Suzuki
Pictured at top is Leslies Suzuki MD Graham Vanassche receiving the trophy. With him, from the left, are Suzuki directors Denis Houston, Martin Lloyd, Dale Wyatt and MD Takanori Suzuki