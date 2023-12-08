Log in
Leslies Suzuki, 2023 dealer of the yearLeslies Suzuki, 2023 dealer of the year

News

Leslies Suzuki takes crown as manufacturer’s top UK dealer for 2023

  • Leslies Suzuki claims national dealer title for this year
  • Award for customer experience presented to Pearson Wemyss Bay
  • Six franchises also collect regional trophies
  • 17 dealers receive long-service awards ranging from 10 to 30 years with Suzuki
Advert

Time 8:48 am, December 8, 2023

Leslies Suzuki has been named the manufacturer’s UK dealer of the year for 2023.

A ceremony at Suzuki’s national dealer conference held on Tenerife saw the Isle of Wight-based dealership awarded the overall title, after all the showrooms within Suzuki’s nationwide network underwent assessment to determine the regional, national and customer experience winners.

The criteria covered the percentage of target sales achieved, finance penetration percentage, sales and service customer experience, as well as the number of parts and quantity of accessories sold.

Advert

The figures were then aggregated to reveal the top dealer in each of the categories.

Pearson Wemyss Bay was awarded the Best Customer Experience title.

Five other businesses also received regional awards: Luscombe Suzuki (Leeds), C&M McDonald (Aberdeen), Horderns (Chapel-en-le-Frith), Brownings Suzuki (Melton Mowbray) and Pebley Beach (Cirencester).

Advert

Dale Wyatt, director of automobile at Suzuki GB, said: ‘It is an honour to again recognise the achievements of our network over the past 12 months, which was even more important due to challenging market conditions.

‘We would like to congratulate all our award winners. They have shown exemplary standards of work and customer service, and without them we would not be in the strong position that we find ourselves today.

‘Congratulations to all. We look forward to enjoying further success and another formal celebration together in 2024.’

Also celebrating at the gala dinner were 17 dealers that received long-service awards.

The winners were as follows:

Dealers of the Year 2023

National: Leslies Suzuki
Region A: C & M McDonald
Region B: Luscombe Suzuki Leeds
Region C: Horderns
Region D: Leslies Suzuki
Region E: Browning Suzuki
Region F: Pebley Beach Cirencester

Customer Experience Award: Pearson Wemyss Bay

Long service

30 years
Motor Mall Guernsey
Motor Mall Jersey
Pentraeth Automotive
Blackshaws Garage

25 years
Stoneacre Suzuki Ackworth
Drayton Motors
Builth Wells Garages
Pearson Wemyss Bay

20 years
Threeways

15 years
Monty’s of Sheffield
Richmond Motor Group
J & J Motors Bridgend
Glyn Hopkin Watford
Ponthir Road Suzuki Newport

10 years
Sturgess of Leicester
Ian Grieve Suzuki
West End Suzuki

Pictured at top is Leslies Suzuki MD Graham Vanassche receiving the trophy. With him, from the left, are Suzuki directors Denis Houston, Martin Lloyd, Dale Wyatt and MD Takanori Suzuki

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108