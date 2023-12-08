Leslies Suzuki takes crown as manufacturer’s top UK dealer for 2023

Leslies Suzuki has been named the manufacturer’s UK dealer of the year for 2023.

A ceremony at Suzuki’s national dealer conference held on Tenerife saw the Isle of Wight-based dealership awarded the overall title, after all the showrooms within Suzuki’s nationwide network underwent assessment to determine the regional, national and customer experience winners.

The criteria covered the percentage of target sales achieved, finance penetration percentage, sales and service customer experience, as well as the number of parts and quantity of accessories sold.

The figures were then aggregated to reveal the top dealer in each of the categories.

Pearson Wemyss Bay was awarded the Best Customer Experience title.

Five other businesses also received regional awards: Luscombe Suzuki (Leeds), C&M McDonald (Aberdeen), Horderns (Chapel-en-le-Frith), Brownings Suzuki (Melton Mowbray) and Pebley Beach (Cirencester).

Dale Wyatt, director of automobile at Suzuki GB, said: ‘It is an honour to again recognise the achievements of our network over the past 12 months, which was even more important due to challenging market conditions.

‘We would like to congratulate all our award winners. They have shown exemplary standards of work and customer service, and without them we would not be in the strong position that we find ourselves today.

‘Congratulations to all. We look forward to enjoying further success and another formal celebration together in 2024.’

Also celebrating at the gala dinner were 17 dealers that received long-service awards.

The winners were as follows:

Dealers of the Year 2023

National: Leslies Suzuki

Region A: C & M McDonald

Region B: Luscombe Suzuki Leeds

Region C: Horderns

Region D: Leslies Suzuki

Region E: Browning Suzuki

Region F: Pebley Beach Cirencester

Customer Experience Award: Pearson Wemyss Bay

Long service

30 years

Motor Mall Guernsey

Motor Mall Jersey

Pentraeth Automotive

Blackshaws Garage

25 years

Stoneacre Suzuki Ackworth

Drayton Motors

Builth Wells Garages

Pearson Wemyss Bay

20 years

Threeways

15 years

Monty’s of Sheffield

Richmond Motor Group

J & J Motors Bridgend

Glyn Hopkin Watford

Ponthir Road Suzuki Newport

10 years

Sturgess of Leicester

Ian Grieve Suzuki

West End Suzuki

Pictured at top is Leslies Suzuki MD Graham Vanassche receiving the trophy. With him, from the left, are Suzuki directors Denis Houston, Martin Lloyd, Dale Wyatt and MD Takanori Suzuki