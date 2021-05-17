Log in
Lexus Stoke named Centre of the Year for 2020 in manufacturer’s awards

  • Top retailers honoured as high achievements are recognised
  • New category introduced because of challenges posed by pandemic
  • Boss pays tribute to ‘significant efforts’ of network staff

Lexus Stoke has been named Centre of the Year in the 2020 Lexus Centre of Excellence Awards.

The awards, which took place online this year, honoured the manufacturer’s top UK retailers, rewarding high achievement across a range of business operations, including customer experience, sales, value chain (aftersales), business performance and marketing.

Because of the pandemic, a new category for remote selling was introduced, recognising the unique challenges faced by the network, including the showroom closures.

Each centre’s performance was assessed in these key areas, with the overall winner being the business that scored the highest across the board.

Paul Fricker, general manager of Lexus Operations, spoke about the brand’s strong UK business performance in 2020, which resulted in a record high share of the premium market and what he called ‘an outstanding performance in retail sales’.

Fricker added: ‘These record market share performances demonstrate the increasing appeal of our self-charging hybrid range of vehicles and the significant efforts made by everyone in the network in 2020.

‘The way the network has adapted to work with remote selling tools, click-and-collect, video consultations, online transactions and by appointment only has demonstrated the agility and adaptability of our centres.’

The 2020 Lexus Centre of Excellence Awards results

Service: Lexus Hull
New Car Purchase: Lexus Croydon
Omotenashi (spirit of hospitality): Lexus Hull
Value Chain: Lexus Tunbridge Wells
Remote Selling: Lexus Chester
Conquest Marketing: Lexus Stoke
New Car Sales (lower volume): Lexus Belfast
New Car Sales (higher volume): Lexus Sidcup
Group Award: Inchcape
Centre of the Year: Lexus Stoke

