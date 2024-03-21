Listers Volvo Worcester to get shiny new home after multi-million-pound redevelopment

The redeveloped site will feature a luxurious customer lounge area, decked out with stylish Scandinavian furniture. Visitors will also benefit from free Wifi and complimentary Swedish cakes while their car is looked after.

The showroom itself will display the latest range of new Volvo models, as well second-hand cars, via the Volvo Selekt Approved Used scheme.

Elsewhere, the site will be kitted out with 14 EV chargepoints, as the Swedish brand continues its commitment to green motoring.

David Westwood, head of business at Listers Volvo Worcester, said: ‘We are thrilled that work is well underway on our brand-new showroom as we gear up for opening in April.

‘This is a significant investment for us and we’re incredibly proud to be supporting Volvo’s mission towards sustainability with our thoughtfully designed showroom.

‘We’ve put a lot of work into creating the perfect space in which customers can feel relaxed, while incorporating the latest eco-friendly technology to ensure we’re as sustainable as possible.

‘We’re looking forward to welcoming existing and new customers to our future-ready home to discuss their motoring needs when we open our doors next month.’