Lloyd Motor Group acquires ex-Cazoo site in Newcastle

  • Site on Scotswood Road will become a used car showroom
  • It becomes the fourth site Lloyd Motor Group operates in city
  • Deal follows similar acquisitions of former Cazoo sites by Peter Vardy and Snows
Time 3:20 pm, September 5, 2023

Lloyd Motor Group has snapped up a former Cazoo site in Newcastle.

The acquisition takes the number of sites Lloyd Motor Group operates in the city to four.

The dealer group will turn the premises on Scotswood Road into a used car dealership and vehicle preparation centre later this year.

Covering 10,808 sqft, the new site will join Lloyd Motor Group’s already established Newcastle sites – Lloyd BMW, Lloyd Mini and Lloyd Newcastle Bodyshop – and will be the group’s 34th retail and service centre across north England and southern Scotland.

Lloyd motor group’s managing director, Sam Lloyd, said: ‘We are delighted to add this location to our portfolio and enhance our offering for car buyers across the north east. This exciting opportunity for Lloyd Motor Group will allow us to strengthen our presence across the region.’

Head of business, David Lewins, added: ‘Our team in Newcastle takes great pride in offering a personalised and friendly experience.

‘We’re looking forward to taking on the challenge of new premises and ensuring it is as successful as our other Newcastle locations.’

Lloyd’s acquisition follows similar deals by other independent dealer group of former Cazoo sites.

In March 2023 Peter Vardy sealed the deal on the former Cazoo customer centre in Grangemouth, while in May south coast-based dealer group Snows moved into Cazoo’s former flagship customer handover centre in Southampton.

The company began trading in 1976 with one BMW showroom, and now it has grown to employ over 1,300 people across more than 30 locations throughout the north of England and south of Scotland.

