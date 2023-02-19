Lookers invests £1mil in renovation of Nissan Gateshead dealership

Car dealer group Lookers is investing £1m in the transformation of its Nissan dealership in Gateshead.

This investment will create an ultra-modern showroom with a full interior makeover to showcase all 12 Nissan vehicles.

This development follows investments of £750,000 in Lookers’ Chester and Carlisle Nissan dealerships in 2021 and 2022.

Lookers has commented that it expects the renovation to be complete and officially unveiled to customers in April.

Martin Watson, general manager at Lookers Nissan Gateshead, said: ‘We are incredibly excited about the transformation of Lookers Nissan Gateshead, which further supports our 64-strong team in delivering more choice and an even better service in the most modern purpose-built facility on offer.

‘With Nissan among the most popular EV and commercial vehicle brands in the UK, we’re delighted to play our part in moving towards a sustainable future, as well as investing in the local community here in Gateshead.

He added: ‘With development work ongoing, we continue to operate business as usual at the dealership with all normal services available to customers throughout the upgrade process.

‘It’s an exciting time for the team as Nissan remains one of the UK and Ireland’s most popular, future-focused and evolving car brands.’

Duncan McPhee, Lookers’ chief operating officer, said: ‘This significant redevelopment reflects Lookers’ commitment to investing in our network, supporting our position as the UK and Ireland’s leading automotive retailer.

‘We greatly value our strong relationship with Nissan and are pleased to mark this latest milestone as part of our partnership together.’

