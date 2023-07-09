Lookers Nissan Chester named as brand’s Dealership Ambassador of the Year

Lookers Nissan Chester has been named as the Japanese brand’s Dealership Ambassador of the Year for 2023.

The Northern outfit came out on top in a packed field of 150 Nissan dealerships as customers gushed in their praise of the retailer.

One client described their experience as ‘fabulous’ after the Sealand Road business was put forward for the award by Gordon Hunter, Nissan aftersales performance manager.

In his nomination, Hunter praised how the dealership has handled recent challenges, including the pandemic, staff training and recruitment issues.

The site has also recently undergone an extensive refurbishment, which caused significant disruption to day-to-day operations.

Hunt said that members of the team ‘never lost sight of their long-term goals’ and had been consistent in their efforts to deliver the best possible outcomes for customers.

Among those singled out for praise was general manager Dan Mann and aftersales manager Claire Andrews, who were both commended for their hard work to improve profitability, particularly in the aftersales arena.

In deciding the Nissan Dealership Ambassador of the Year for 2022, assessors examined feedback from customers – much of which was highly flattering in the case of Lookers Nissan Chester.

One mentioned that they had enjoyed ‘’excellent service from start to finish’ while another reported that staff had been ‘’magnificently helpful’.

Elsewhere, a third commented: ‘Our whole experience was fabulous. I’d highly recommend this dealership.’

A presentation ceremony was held recently to mark the success of everyone involved. Nissan’s network development and customer quality director, Csaba Vincze, handed over a certificate to be displayed on the premises.

Vincze said: ‘I am delighted to be here today to honour an incredibly hard-working team who have done everything possible to make this dealership one of the best-performing in our network.

‘I congratulate everyone at Lookers Nissan Chester on doing such a great job, inspired no doubt by the wonderful surroundings of this newly refurbished site. You have truly gone the extra mile and this award is richly deserved.

‘Well done – and keep up the good work!’

In addition to their certificate, the team received a £2,000 meal voucher and have been given special Dealership Ambassador email signatures to use.