Lookers snaps up Brighton MG and plans new showroom in Worcester

  • The listed dealer group has bought Brighton MG for an undisclosed sum
  • At the same time, Lookers plans to open new MG dealership in Worcester in 2024
  • Lookers has never represented MG before
Time 1:10 pm, September 14, 2023

Lookers has acquired an MG business on the south coast and announced plans to open another in the West Midlands.

The listed dealer group has snapped up Evolution Sussex-owned Brighton MG for an undisclosed sum.

Lookers confirmed that all staff will remain at the showroom, which is located on Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, West Sussex.

At the same time, the dealer group revealed plans to bring the MG name to Worcester in the West Midlands early next year.

Up to now, Lookers has not represented the Chinese-owned British marque.

Duncan McPhee, Lookers’ chief operating officer, said: ‘With 100 years of experience, MG has proven its mettle and global success through outstanding innovation, technology and design and is now leading the way for a new era of all-electric driving with an exciting and growing suite of award-winning vehicles.

‘At Lookers, we are committed to being the UK’s number one choice for EV sales, advice and aftercare support and we’re delighted to represent MG in Brighton and Worcester.”

MG Motor UK commercial director Guy Pigounakis said: ‘We are delighted to partner with Lookers in two strategic locations.

‘We are certain that Lookers’ professionalism matched with our fantastic product range will be a great success. There are some exciting product launches ahead for the MG brand so Lookers join us at just the right time.’

The news comes soon after the £504.2m takeover of Lookers by Global Auto Holdings was given the green light by both boards.

Should the deal come off, Lookers will become a private company.

