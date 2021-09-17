Lookers transforms Nissan Carlisle dealership with £750,000 investment

Dealer group Lookers has reopened its Nissan Carlisle showroom following £750,000 investment.

The dealership now boasts a larger showroom, a new customer lounge and is one of the first showrooms in the UK to adopt Nissan’s new corporate image.

Originally developed in 1990, the Lookers Nissan dealership had been serving the Carlisle community for over three decades before closing temporarily earlier this year to facilitate a complete redesign and upgrade.

The spacious new building is home to a growing team of 42 staff and is located on the Rosehill Industrial Estate in the east of the city.

The transformed Nissan dealership provides a new and enhanced showroom experience with a considerably larger floor area with room for up to 12 vehicles.

The enlarged showroom area also provides for a new two-car bay customer handover area and includes a relocation of the sales and service team offices to provide an improved customer ‘lounge area’.

Graham Stokoe, general manager, Lookers Nissan Carlisle, said the new dealership was a gamechanger for Carlisle.

‘This investment in our Nissan Carlisle showroom is a positive sign for the future and the local economy and a real gamechanger for the area.

‘At Lookers, we work hard to give every customer a first-class experience and we’re delighted to reveal this outstanding, bright and modern showroom to better meet their needs.

‘We’re excited to be welcoming customers back to see and experience this transformation and to enjoy the extensive range of new and approved used Nissan models in real style and comfort.’

Steve Eley, Lookers Nissan franchise director said: ‘As the UK moves to all-electric driving and petrol and diesel cars begin to take a back seat, Nissan is playing a pivotal role with a new and innovative range of electric and hybrid models and we’re delighted for Nissan to be partnering with us on this incredible journey.

‘This amazing new state-of-the-art space has been perfectly designed to showcase the best of Nissan including the highly anticipated new Ariya electric crossover due in our showroom in the new year, the fully-electric Nissan Leaf and the new mild-hybrid Nissan Qashqai.’

Pictured: Graham Stokoe, general manager, Lookers Nissan Carlisle (left) and Steve Eley, Lookers Nissan franchise director

Lookers announces recruitment drive following news of record-breaking profit