Lotus dealers will be offering an improved approved used programme when they’re able to reopen showrooms next week.

The Hethel-based sports car maker announced today that cars up to 20 years old will be able to be marked ‘Lotus Approved’ provided it meets a strict set of criteria.

Earlier this year, Lotus announced it would be calling time on Elise, Exige and Evora as it moves into the next generation of models.

This approved used scheme is first being launched in the UK on April 12 before being rolled out internationally.

Geoff Dowding, executive director for sales and aftersales at Lotus, said: ‘The relaunch of the Lotus Approved programme is another significant milestone in the transformation of our business.

‘This is a win-win scenario for everyone; for customers new to the Lotus brand it delivers added value and peace of mind, and for our retailers it’s an opportunity to expand their customer base.’

Key features of the new approved programme includes a minimum 12-month warranty, full service history, HPI and Experian check, and more.

Importantly, the car will receive a multi-point vehicle inspection from a Lotus factory-trained technician and they will also take the car on a 10-mile road test.

If a car meets all of the requirements it will receive a Certificate of Provenance.

This includes details about the car, plus engraved aluminium plaque, leather Lotus keyring, presentation tin of four badges and a Lotus pen.