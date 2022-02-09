Lotus creates Advanced Performance division for halo products and special editions

Lotus has created an Advanced Performance division to look after its halo products and limited-edition vehicles.

The team will also offer a bespoke service that allows customers to personalise their Lotuses with new colours and trims.

Although the manufacturer has yet to reveal what the unique vehicles may be, a teaser image has been released showing an F1-style model with a large rear wing, as seen above.

In addition, Advanced Performance will offer expert driving tuition in a Lotus at locations around the world, including the firm’s Hethel test circuit.

Tours of the Hethel production lines will also be on offer.

The new team is led by Simon Lane, who has joined from the Q by Aston Martin service, which lets Aston buyers personalise their vehicles via a variety of options and special materials.

He said: ‘I have always been a Lotus fan, and this has to be one of the most exciting roles in the automotive industry right now – a blank sheet of paper and the opportunity to launch a completely new division at the world’s most ambitious car brand.

‘The Lotus Advanced Performance team and I have some fantastic and truly innovative ideas with very broad appeal for Lotus fans young and old.’

They will also deliver the Emira GT4 race car to customers around the world, with support while they’re racing.

Lotus Cars managing director Matt Windle said: ‘With high-profile success in leading the delivery of bespoke vehicles and world-class customer experiences, Simon is the perfect person to lead Lotus Advanced Performance.

‘This new division is an exciting addition to our business and another key element of our [business transformation strategy] Vision80.

‘With the Emira and Evija starting production in the coming months, Lotus Advanced Performance is another significant opportunity to enhance our brand and communicate directly with customers.’