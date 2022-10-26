Lotus gives Eletre electric SUV £89,500 price tag

Lotus’s first electric SUV will cost from £89,500 and will

be available with a choice of two powertrains, the British brand has said.

The model range will consist of the entry-level Eletre and Eletre S models, packing 593bhp and 710Nm of torque as well as a range of up to 373 miles.

Standard equipment on the entry-level Eletre includes active air suspension, torque vectoring, matrix LED headlights and 22-inch forged alloy wheels.

Inside, there are 12-way electrically adjustable seats, four-zone climate control and a 15.1-inch central infotainment screen.

Priced from £104,500, the Eletre S gets privacy glass, an active rear spoiler, illuminated side sills and soft-close doors.

Sitting at the top of the line-up will be the Eletre R with an astonishing 893bhp and 985Nm of torque and a slightly smaller range of 304 miles.

With prices starting at £120,000, the R features a lowered ride height, performance-orientated settings for the dampers and anti-roll control. A track mode also fully opens the active grille and activates launch control for super-fast acceleration.

The Eletre and Eletre S will bring a 0-60mph time of 4.3 seconds, while the R shaves this down to under three seconds.

The car’s 112kWh battery will also be able to return a 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 20 minutes when hooked up to a rapid charger.

Matt Windle, group vice-president and managing director, Lotus Cars, said: ‘Confirmation of the pricing and specs of the Lotus Eletre is a key moment in the transformation of Lotus through our Vision80 strategy.

‘We know from media and customer feedback that they’re hugely excited by the arrival of this car – indeed, the Eletre has already won awards as 2023’s “most excited to see” new model.

‘Customer deliveries start during the first half of next year.’

The Electre was first revealed back in March and is the first in a wave of new models.

It’ll be followed by a smaller Porsche Macan-sized electric SUV, an electric four-door saloon and a Hethel-built EV sports car. It’ll give Lotus’s 13 UK dealers – which are now fully signed up to an agency agreement – a product pipeline like they’ve never seen before.