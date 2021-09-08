Lotus looks to cash in on Chinese market with new factory and up to 70 showrooms

Lotus has announced plans to cash in on the Asian market by opening up to 70 new showrooms and a factory in China.

The Norfolk-based firm is hoping to have the huge network of Chinese showrooms open by 2024 with its new Wuhan factory expected to be completed next year.

Reuters reports that the plant is aiming to be at full capacity – building 20,000 cars – by 2023 and will produce around 2,000 compact SUVs next year.

The decision comes at a time when premium and luxury car sales are growing in China.

Already the world’s biggest car market, consumers now have even more money to spend as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Lotus is also owned by Asian companies – Geely from China and Malaysian firm Etika Automotive.

Feng Qingfeng, CEO of Group Lotus, says the firm is hoping to rival Porsche in the Asian country.