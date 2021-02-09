Lotus is celebrating the end of Elise, Exige and Evora production with special Final Edition models.

In January, the British sports car brand announced it would be ending production of the three models to make way for a new sports car series codenamed ‘Type 131’.

Considered the ‘ultimate versions’ of the sports cars, the new Final Edition models will be built in limited numbers and showcase ‘two decades of engineering excellence’.

There will be five variants in total, two Elise and three Exige, getting unique paint colours, exterior decals, new wheels, new trims and Final Edition badges.

The Elise models use a 1.8-litre, mid-mounted engine, with increased power resulting in the two models making 240bhp and 250bhp outputs.

The Sport 240 model gets 10-spoke lightweight alloy wheels that are 0.5kg lighter than the wheels on the standard 220. The Cup 250 gets extra aerodynamic parts for the exterior, new alloy wheels, Bilstein sport dampers and more.

The Exige models use a 3.5-litre supercharged V6, with the three variants making 397bhp, 420bhp and 430bhp. In the 390, which replaces the outgoing 350, the massive power bump comes from a revised supercharger.

Meanwhile, the Sport 420 gets front and rear Eibach anti-roll bars and adjustable Nitron dampers, lightweight alloy wheels, and AP Racing brakes with four-piston callipers. The Cup 430 gets a ‘radical’ aerodynamic package and still weighs just 1,100kg.

Prices for the Elise start at £45,500 for the Sport 240, while Exige pricing begins at £64,000 for the Sport 390.

The models are likely to be highly sought after by Lotus fans, especially the Elise as the model has been a staple of the Lotus brand since 1995 and turned around the company’s fortunes.