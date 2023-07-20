Log in
Lotus to axe up to 200 jobs in wake of deepening losses

  • Sports car maker says major job cuts are needed for ‘strong, sustainable future’
  • Workforce restructure could see up to 200 jobs go
  • Lotus suffered a pre-tax loss of £145.1m last year
  • That was more than 1.5 times the loss it made in 2021
Time 12:44 pm, July 20, 2023

Lotus is to axe up to 200 jobs after revealing deepening losses.

The Hethel-based sports car manufacturer said the drastic move was needed to help build a ‘strong, sustainable future’.

Car Dealer reported yesterday that Lotus made a £145.1m pre-tax loss during the year ended December 31, 2022, versus a deficit of £86.6m the year before.

It blamed ‘production challenges’ for sliding further into the red. Just 576 vehicles were sold, opposed to 1,566 in 2021.

Now it has announced that it’ll be cutting its workforce to ‘ensure that the right organisational structure is in place’.

In a statement, the Geely-owned firm said the move ‘includes a restructure of its workforce, which may involve the loss of up to 200 jobs’.

It added: ‘Wherever possible, we will look to support the redeployment of staff and plan to look for ways to retain specific skills and knowledge within the business, despite the proposed cuts.

‘We believe this is vital to ensuring the organisation is leaner and more competitive long-term.’

It hasn’t specified as yet where the job cuts will take place. According to Group Lotus’s LinkedIn profile, it has 2,004 employees.

Lotus has been introducing a variety of new models, including the electric Eletre SUV, which is being built in Wuhan and appears to a central plank in the firm’s electrification journey.

The company added that it ‘will continue to concentrate our efforts on production of the Emira sports car and Evija hypercar, with 2023 set to be a record year for vehicle production, before we turn our attention to our future EV sports cars’.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

